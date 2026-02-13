You can pick up $1000+-worth of Fallout tabletop gubbins for $25 right now, with a portion going to the ACLU
That's a lot of gubbins.
Fallout, so the large box that PC games used to come in when life was good tells me, is a post-nuclear roleplaying game. It's also, it turns out, a post-nuclear tabletop roleplaying game, a fact I think I've never really consciously registered until now.
But it's fixed in my mind now, because Humble is selling a truckload of Fallout tabletop stuff for the low, low price of 'variable, but not a lot'. It contains 61 items, though nearly half of those are print-at-home 3D-printer designs and a few more are things like game cards and other assorted sheets. Still, there are a whole bunch of game book PDFs in there.
What kind of game books, you ask? Timely question! Why, you can pick up things like the core rulebook for Fallout: The Roleplaying Game (not to be confused with Fallout, the roleplaying game, the videogame), without which much of the other stuff would be rather vestigial.
There's also the starter set, rules and add-ons for Wasteland Warfare (that'd be the Fallout wargaming branch), campaigns, GM screens and booklets, and NPC packs that will let you easily chuck in familiar faces like the Fallout TV show cast, or some Enclave bods. The full 61-item kit and kaboodle will set you back $25 (£18).
$15 (£11) will shave off a few of the 3D-printing packs, plus some NPC packs and other paraphernalia and net you 39 items. Meanwhile, $5 (£4) will get you eight items, most notably the core rulebook.
A small (and I mean quite small—spending £18.39 for the full lot carves off £0.92 for charity) portion of your spend will go to the American Civil Liberties Union, which regularly throws down with the government and corporations to protect people's rights. Which seems, ah, quite important right now.
