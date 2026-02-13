You can pick up $1000+-worth of Fallout tabletop gubbins for $25 right now, with a portion going to the ACLU

News
By published

That's a lot of gubbins.

A blonde guy rolling dice
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout, so the large box that PC games used to come in when life was good tells me, is a post-nuclear roleplaying game. It's also, it turns out, a post-nuclear tabletop roleplaying game, a fact I think I've never really consciously registered until now.

But it's fixed in my mind now, because Humble is selling a truckload of Fallout tabletop stuff for the low, low price of 'variable, but not a lot'. It contains 61 items, though nearly half of those are print-at-home 3D-printer designs and a few more are things like game cards and other assorted sheets. Still, there are a whole bunch of game book PDFs in there.

There's also the starter set, rules and add-ons for Wasteland Warfare (that'd be the Fallout wargaming branch), campaigns, GM screens and booklets, and NPC packs that will let you easily chuck in familiar faces like the Fallout TV show cast, or some Enclave bods. The full 61-item kit and kaboodle will set you back $25 (£18).

$15 (£11) will shave off a few of the 3D-printing packs, plus some NPC packs and other paraphernalia and net you 39 items. Meanwhile, $5 (£4) will get you eight items, most notably the core rulebook.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

A small (and I mean quite small—spending £18.39 for the full lot carves off £0.92 for charity) portion of your spend will go to the American Civil Liberties Union, which regularly throws down with the government and corporations to protect people's rights. Which seems, ah, quite important right now.

Fallout season 2How to play New VegasNew Vegas console commandsBest New Vegas mods

Fallout season 2: All the episode reviews and recaps
How to play New Vegas: How to get the old clanker of an RPG running on your 2025 machine
New Vegas console commands: How to use cheats in New Vegas, just in case
Best New Vegas mods: If you've had enough of vanilla, soup up the strip with these

TOPICS
Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.