Fortnite hints at making its hottest new mode permanent by asking fans what they want next

Fortnite’s frantic Blitz Royale has been the game’s most popular attraction since it launched as a time-limited mode two weeks ago—and now Epic is hinting that it might become permanent.

Blitz Royale drops 32 players into a miniature Fortnite map and turbocharges the match with special powers: invisibility while sprinting, infinite ammo, faster reloads, and more. Its five-minute rounds have consistently pulled more players than any other mode, and fans have been asking for an extension beyond the scheduled end date of July 15.

Epic has now responded to those calls. “We've seen a lot of ‘make Blitz permanent’,” the official Fortnite X account posted on Thursday evening, “but what should we change?”

It attached a poll with four options: new points of interest (POIs), more collab items, new powers, or “more Megalo Don plz”, a reference to a medallion that grants faster movement, infinite stamina, and faster reloading.

I’m sure most players would pick option five, all of the above, if they could.

July 3, 2025

New points of interest leads the voting, which makes a lot of sense: the Blitz Royale map only has five POIs so any swaps could change the feel of the whole mode. It already uses locations from Fortnite’s past including Retail Row and Pleasant Park, so there’s plenty of nostalgic potential.

The absurd powers in Blitz Royale—which are granted by boons and medallions—are what set the mode apart, so the more the better, and a couple of the weaker ones wouldn’t be missed. Alas, that option is currently in a distant dead-last place, so doesn't seem likely to happen.

As for collabs, Blitz Royale’s weekly themes swap every Tuesday. The first theme was Avatar: the Last Airbender, and everyone started each round with an elemental attack. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrive for a week on July 8. I’ve enjoyed how much the weekly themes transform matches: the elemental attacks of Avatar were more than a gimmick, and you could genuinely win without picking up another weapon.

Whatever players ultimately cool, it'll hardly be a surprise if Blitz Royale sticks around. As I wrote last week, the mode's popularity demands permanency, and its short rounds are ideal if you can’t spare the 25 minutes needed for a 100-player match. If you die in Blitz Royale you’re put into another game instantly, which has encouraged me to push outside of my comfort zone (cowering in a bush is not an option here).

On Fortnite’s developer-supported subreddit, fans are suggesting other changes. “GET RID OF THE GIANT ASS POP UP THAT COVERS YOUR ENTIRE SCREEN,” one top comment says, a reference to the text describing your starting medallion and the boons you collect as you level up. A trios mode, currently absent, is another popular demand. You’d need 33 players to make it work but I can’t imagine that would upset the balance.

Of course, one tweet isn’t a guarantee that Blitz Royale will be made permanent, but teasing it and then dropping it would be a curious move, so I'm hopeful.

If you’ve never played Blitz Royale, then read everything you need to know about Fortnite's hottest mode.