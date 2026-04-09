Fortnite teases its next collab with Toy Story, but while fans are wondering where Woody is all I want to know is whether we'll be able to play as the aliens
The hunt begins for a claw machine.
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At this point what isn't in Fortnite? Godzilla in Jordans? Check. Our favourite virtual popstar Hatsune Miku? That would be a yes. So I'm never really surprised when I see a new collab announced for Fortnite, and the latest Toy Story crossover is no exception to that.
Teased in a short video that Fortnite shared to its socials, it shows a delivery car from Pizza Planet drive along and stop, followed by what seems to be Buzz Lightyear stepping out and walking off. I say 'seems to be' because we don't actually get a good look at Buzz.
Anybody order pizza? pic.twitter.com/qR3RGqDYDLApril 8, 2026
This raises a couple of questions. First off, which other toys will join the collaboration? Some fans are wondering where Woody is in all of this, but I don't doubt he'll be announced as part of the collaboration for its release. I'm really just wondering if we'll get the chance to play as one of the aliens.Article continues below
Not only would that be some excellent emote or voiceline fodder with 'The Claw' and 'Ooooooohhhh' but it would also just be pretty fun to run around and merk people as a little green alien. There's no word yet on whether this could be an option so I'll just wait and hope for now.
But the other question this collab has me asking is will the toys be human-sized or toy-sized. I assume they'll be the same size character models as the rest of the characters, as it would be pretty unfair to go up against a tiny toy that you can barely see let alone shoot. But I can only imagine how horrifying it would be to see a life-size Woody sprinting towards you. Again, only time will tell if this horror comes to fruition. But I do have a feeling we'll be having to deal with human-sized toys chasing us around.
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Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
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