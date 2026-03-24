Fortnite's new Peak skin costs almost 3 times as much as the indie game it's based on: 'That's actually a slap in the face to the Peak developers'

Friendslop's officially made its way to Fortnite, as physics-based climbing 'sim' Peak now has a set of skins in Epic's battle royale. That should be music to my ears, as Peak's cheery scouts are impossible to hate—just look at their little faces! While they're slightly less cute in Fortnite's style, in large part down to them being taller now, it's not the design players are having problems with.

Crunch the numbers as one Twitter user did, and Fortnite's customisable Peak skin costs almost three-times as much as the original game. A Scout skin will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks, which is equivalent to $22.40 (or just $22.99 with the 2,400 V-Buck pack). That's worth 2.8 copies of Peak. In other words, you could buy the game for yourself and a friend and a half, and have a merry old time climbing a mountain together. And yes, that's just the cost of a single skin, not including the backpack, pickaxe, or wrap.

Sound the bugle 🎺Peak outfits have climbed into Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/p14vlGiJtZMarch 22, 2026

Before the recent V-Bucks price hike, a single Scout skin would have worked out as $17.80 (or $22.99 with the 2,800 V-Bucks pack). That's still 2.2 copies of Peak though, so no, not really a better deal, especially if you apply Peak's own game pricing formulation: 18 bucks is basically 20 bucks anyway. A similar case happened with Fortnite's Lethal Company skins back in 2024, which also cost significantly more than the indie game itself.

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"That's actually a slap in the face to the Peak developers. Like: 'Hey, we at Fortnite feel our skin of your character is worth well over double the price of your fuck ass game,'" says one response on Twitter.

Being as Epic Games has just laid off more than 1,000 employees, with the company "spending significantly more than [it's] making," I don't think you're likely to be getting any better value for money in the future.

My recommendation? Get Peak for all your friends and family while it's on sale for $4.85, its lowest price yet, instead of a single skin. But hey, I'm not a Fortniter anymore, so what do I know?