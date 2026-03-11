Fortnite: Save the World, the game that spawned Epic's money-printing battle royale, still exists, and after nearly a decade it's going free to play

News
By published

Save the world on a tight budget.

Fortnite: Save the World
(Image credit: Epic)

Well, here's a name I haven't heard in a long time. Fortnite: Save the World, the game that gave us Epic's absurdly popular battle royale, has been quietly persisting for the better part of a decade, just chilling in the shadow of its offspring. And now it's going free to play.

I know: was it not F2P already? Apparently not!

Article continues below

Fortnite Battle Royale became synonymous with Fortnite—if anyone said "Fortnite", they were inevitably talking about the spin-off, not Save the World. And you could be forgiven for assuming that Save the World had gone the way of the dodo (and other Epic live service games like Paragon).

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown
Online Editor

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.