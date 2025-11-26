Sound the Reedus alarm—it seems all-but-certain that Death Stranding 2 is headed for PC in the surprisingly near future. As spotted by Gematsu—part-time videogame age-rating board and full-time surprise spoiler (I ain't complaining), the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) recently surfaced a rating for a "Windows PC" version of Hideo Kojima's latest postman simulator. It's Mature 17+, in case you were wondering.

This would suggest that DS2 is due for a release on god's own platform pretty sharpish, which might come as some surprise. It certainly surprised me. After all, the PS5 version of that game only released in June this year, and I still remember writing news stories about ex-PS boss Jim Ryan declaring that PC players would be waiting "two or three years" for the platform's exclusives to make the migration.

But it wouldn't be so strange for DS2 to jump across so soon after its console launch. Death Stranding 1, after all, came to PC in July 2020 after its initial PS4 release in November 2019, and it even came with glitzy add-ons, like a photo mode and some crossover stuff. I wouldn't be surprised if the second game got the same treatment.

Of course, Sony and Kojima are keeping schtum. We're not really meant to know about this just yet, and it's only because the ESRB just can't help itself that we've even got this clue. For my money, I'd bet we'll get some sort of official announcement at the upcoming Game Awards event on December 11—an excuse for Geoff Keighley to get Kojima out on stage.

I'm pretty happy about this seemingly quick turnaround. The hoopla around DS2 meant I finally got around to firing up the first game (on PC, of course) earlier this year, and I promptly devoured it. Some deep, dark part of me just longs to build roads and deliver mail.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

I've heard DS2 is even better (though maybe a touch too easy), and I'm more than ready to once again deliver masses of mugs and Ludens figurines to the assorted bunker-freaks of Kojima's post-apocalyptic wasteland.