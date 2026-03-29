Death Stranding 2's PC port pushed it past 2 million copies sold

According to Alinea Analytics (via Eurogamer), Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sold 425,000 copies in its first week on PC. Add that to the 1.6 million it racked up on PlayStation 5, and that brings Death Stranding 2 over two million copies sold so far.

Which is nothing on the 20 million players director Hideo Kojima says the original enjoyed, though it's been less than a year since Death Stranding 2 launched exclusively on PlayStation. As Alinea Analytics point out, the nine months between launch and PC port make it the exclusive to come to PC fastest, beating Stellar Blade's mere 14-month wait.

This comes on the heels of the news that Sony is reportedly planning to pull back its PC-release strategy, with live-service games continuing to make the transition while singleplayer prestige games like Ghosts of Yotei and presumably that Wolverine game Insomniac is making staying PS5-exclusive.

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An interesting footnote to this story is that Death Stranding 2's PC launch coincided with a boost in PS5 sales. While Alinea Analytics notes that the console version was put on sale at the same time as the PC launch, this price drop racked up twice as many sales as previous, identical discounts. Putting Death Stranding 2 on PC put it back in the discourse, with a fresh round of opinion pieces and videos to remind players it's a good-looking game full of agreeably weird ideas.

"Though the story is masked by layers of sci-fi gobbledygook," Wes Fenlon said in his review, "Death Stranding 2 is mostly about learning to live with grief and loss, with each song a track on Sam's recovery mixtape. By the time it's over, he's found a reason to keep living in the new world he's helped reconnect."

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