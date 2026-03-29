Death Stranding 2's PC port pushed it past 2 million copies sold

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Ghost of Yotei, this could be you.

Death Stranding 2 PC
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

According to Alinea Analytics (via Eurogamer), Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sold 425,000 copies in its first week on PC. Add that to the 1.6 million it racked up on PlayStation 5, and that brings Death Stranding 2 over two million copies sold so far.

Which is nothing on the 20 million players director Hideo Kojima says the original enjoyed, though it's been less than a year since Death Stranding 2 launched exclusively on PlayStation. As Alinea Analytics point out, the nine months between launch and PC port make it the exclusive to come to PC fastest, beating Stellar Blade's mere 14-month wait.

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Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

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