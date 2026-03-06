Wake up honey, it's time for your yearly 'The KOTOR remake is still alive' announcement
Same time next year?
Look, I get it: you can get a lot of videogame news anywhere, right? So I try to be interesting. I try to spice things up. I try to write in a funny and personable way that you hopefully don't find aggravating, so that you choose to spend your time reading news on PC Gamer rather than Competitor Website X. Like that time when I joked that the KOTOR remake had returned for an "annual tradition" of reminding you it's still alive, "but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again." What japes!
Anyway, the KOTOR remake just returned almost exactly a year after I wrote that to remind you it's still alive.
In a chat with Tim Willits, chief creative officer at Saber Interactive, IGN once again broached the status of the ill-fated remake of BioWare's 2003 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which was first announced at a PlayStation Showcase in 2021 before, in technical game-dev terms, falling down a well. Willits was taciturn, but he said the line: "Yes, it is still in development. That's all I can say."
That really was all he could say. Willits said nothing more about KOTOR—no indication of what state it was in, when we might see it, or whether Saber's crack dev squad had figured out how to make Carth Onasi less annoying*. And although I think it's very funny that my throwaway gag about an annual proof-of-life tradition has become the literal truth, I can't blame him.
The KOTOR remake's had a rocky road. After its initial announcement, it was taken off its original dev—Aspyr—and quietly handed over to Saber Interactive, where it's been under wraps ever since.
Aside from our yearly check-ins to confirm that, no, no one has yet euthanised the project, the most we've really learnt about the shape of the project is from a report last year confirming Saber's work on it and revealing that, at least notionally, a KOTOR 2 remake is also on an internal roadmap somewhere. It'll be a while till we get to that, though, and I anticipate at least two or three more news posts like this before we even see the remake of 1.
*I actually don't mind Carth. He's fine.
