Hideo Kojima pulls out of GDC at the last minute
Kojima was set to deliver the first GDC keynote in five years, but announced today that he'll be unable to attend.
Hideo Kojima knows a thing or two about making videogames—he's made a few you may have heard of, like the Metal Gear series and the Death Stranding games. That's probably why he was set to headline this year's Game Developers Conference as its keynote speaker. But with GDC now just a month away, there's bad news for the conference and everyone hoping to hear what he had to say, because he's not going to be there.
Word of the last-minute withdrawal came from the Kojima Productions X account:
"We regret to inform you that Hideo Kojima will no longer be able to attend this year's GDC Festival of Gaming," the message says. "We understand that this will be disappointing for fans and attendees who were looking forward to hearing him speak, and we want to offer our deepest apologies. While Hideo Kojima is unable to attend in person, Kojima Productions is still excited to be part of this year's festival, with members of the team presenting during the week."
A reason for the sudden change in plan wasn't given, so my initial thought went to the recent GDC State of the Game Industry Report, which found that nearly one-third of non-US game developers have cancelled plans to travel to the country because of immigration and gender identity policies. The theory doesn't really hold up, though, because as the message states, other members of Kojima Productions will still be attending the conference.
There's been no further updates on the matter from Kojima Productions, and maybe more interestingly, GDC has reposted the studio's message but has otherwise not confirmed or commented on it. As I write this, the Kojima keynote page on the GDC website is also still up, perhaps suggesting that the conference was caught by surprise by the cancellation.
Whatever the reason, it's led to considerable speculation and concern online, and more than a few complaints about jump-scare reactions to the announcement's "we regret to inform you that Hideo Kojima..." intro.
It's also a blow for GDC. Kojima's planned address, 'Restarting from Zero: A Message to Creators Considering Independence,' sounds like it would be particularly relevant at a time of ongoing instability throughout the games industry. That was echoed by GDC president Nina Brown, who said Kojima's presence as keynote speaker "sets the perfect tone for what this new era is all about: fearless creativity, bold ideas, and elevating the entire game-making ecosystem. His journey embodies the spirit of reinvention that so many in the industry are navigating right now."
GDC declined to comment on the cancellation. I've reached out to Kojima Productions and will update if I receive a reply.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
