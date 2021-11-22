With a gnarly RTX 3060 Ti, this Black Friday gaming PC should probably be more than $1,470

For a machine packing an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, this Dell XPS Special Edition is a pretty neat deal right now. Combined with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, you'll be covered when it comes to both gaming and productivity if you grab this gaming PC for Black Friday. Right now, it's a superb $1,470 at Dell.

I'm pretty sure we've seen people trying to sell the RTX 3060 Ti alone for that price, and here it is neatly packed inside a pre-built gaming machine. That means you don't have to just dream about it, you can actually use it to game, and get admirable performance even at 4K. This one also comes with a tasty 32GB of 2,933 MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive, plus a 1TB hard drive topping it all off.

So, you'll have plenty of speedy NVMe storage to load your games from, and some deep storage for files you don't need immediate access to. Though, nowadays a HDD is a little outdated, so it might be a shout to upgrade that yourself at a later date. But hey, we've all got ancient hard drives with ageing data on it somewhere, right?

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition | Intel Core i7 11700 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | 32GB | 1TB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,099.99 $1,469 at Dell (save $630)

Still, if you're looking for convenient current-gen gaming before Christmas, here it is—with express delivery it should get to you by Monday, Dec 20, which is nice. And it's one of the only ways you can actually get a GPU right now, anyway.