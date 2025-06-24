What happens if you choose 'I won't do it' in Death Stranding 2?

Being able to choose "I won't do it" at the start of Death Stranding 2 isn't quite what you'd expect when being offered a world-saving quest to link the Chiral Network across Mexico. I guess this is a Kojima game, though, so you never know exactly what's coming. If you're looking at this guide, you're likely curious as to what straight-up refusing to help Fragile actually does.

To be clear, it won't end the game then and there. If you don't want to actually play Death Stranding 2, a better bet is yeeting your console into a wall. It will, however, start a little unique sequence that you otherwise wouldn't see. I'll describe it below, but if you're curious, simply give it a try in-game and see what happens.

Disclaimer This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

What happens if you tell Fragile "I won't do it" in Death Stranding 2?

Image 1 of 3 You can refuse to help Fragile if you want (Image credit: Kojima Productions) Doing so will threaten to return you to the start of the game (Image credit: Kojima Productions) Keep refusing and you're eventually left with no choice but to accept (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

After you exhaust all dialogue options with Fragile, asking about your mission to link up Mexico while leaving Lou in her care, you'll get the option at the top of the dialogue tree to say "I won't do it". Choosing this ultimately has no impact on the game—you'll just get a fun little sequence if you do say no and keep saying no.

The first time you do it, the screen will go blank and revert to an earlier point before Fragile arrived, before zooming into one of the pictures on Sam's wall, returning you to the same scene with Sam making the choice. This puts you back where you were before. If you refuse once more, the same thing happens, but it tries to go back even earlier this time to the start of the game, before Sam audibly shouts "No, no!" like, please don't make me climb down the mountain again.

After all this, you're left with no choice but to agree to help Fragile by saying "I'll accept the order," which will let you continue onto the main game. Sorry Sam, you've got a whole lot of walking to do.