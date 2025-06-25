How to get the Motherhood door code in Death Stranding 2

Working out the Motherhood door code in Death Stranding 2 is pretty easy if you paid attention to what Charlie said at the start of order 26. If you're anything like me, though, his instructions flew straight over your head and you arrived at the Motherhood confused as to why there was a code-based door blocking your path.

In this order, you have to rescue an Old BB Pod from a gang of Armed Survivalists in the northern desert-like area of Australia, before delivering it to the Motherhood at their base. The only problem is that you need a code to get past their door and to access the delivery terminal. Here, I'll explain how to get said door code so you can drop off the pod and be on your merry way.

Disclaimer This guide is based on the PS5 version of Death Stranding 2, but we'll update it if anything changes as and when the PC version arrives. If the first game is anything to judge by, we could see it coming our way in around six months time.

How to get the Death Stranding 2 Motherhood door code

You'll need to read a databank entry to get your code (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Once you arrive at the Motherhood, after recovering the Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists Base and crossing a short stretch of desert, you'll find your path to the delivery terminal is blocked by a door requiring an access code. If you remember, Charlie told you to read the Motherhood's databank entry before undertaking the job, and Dollman will remind you of this if you hang around long enough looking confused.

The Motherhood door code is 0619, but there's a chance that this code is individual to each player. To find your code, you should:

Open your ring terminal Select orders and read order 26 Follow the link to the corpus Find the Motherhood entry under "Facilities" Press square to reveal your code at the bottom of the entry

My code above might be valid, but I have a sneaky suspicion that the code is individual to each game, especially since your console's gameplay recording is blocked while doing this. Simply follow these instructions above to get yours, enter it into the terminal, and deliver that pod to the Motherhood on the other side of the door.