Black Friday gaming mouse deal: one of PC gaming's most popular mice for $38

The Logitech G502 holds a special place in our hearts. From its sleek design to its fantastic Hero sensor, it delivers again and again in-game. That's why it always brings me such joy to report to you when it's on sale.

From a grand ol' price of $79.99 way back in 2018, this gaming mouse has steadily declined to roughly around the $50 mark as of late, perhaps a touch less. Due to the Black Friday festivities, however, it's now down to a new low of $37.90.

So what do you get for $37.90? A gaming mouse that's likely deserving of a little more money, really. Nobody tell Logitech. The G502 is a decisively right-handed design, and that means lefties will have to look elsewhere (sorry), but that lop-sided design is part of what makes this mouse so darn comfortable over extended use.

The sloping design around the thumb also houses multiple quick access buttons, which can be programmed through Logitech's gaming software to suit any game.

Oh, and a recent update also sees the Hero sensor within the Logitech G502 now reach to a max DPI of 25,600. Who knows what for, but it's a high number, and that's just better. Seriously, though, the Hero sensor is one of the best around, and it's trusted by gaming professionals and casuals alike.

If you like what you see, take a look at the deal above. Stock might move swiftly on this one.