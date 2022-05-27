How to get to the Divine Tower of Caelid in Elden Ring

Wondering how to get to the Caelid Divine Tower in Elden Ring? I'm sure you've seen it if you've done any exploring in the rot-infested region—it's pretty hard to miss, let's face it. But knowing where it is and actually getting to the top to activate your Great Rune (opens in new tab) are two different things entirely.

Aside from the one in Liurnia, each Divine Tower in Elden Ring corresponds to the Great Runes you receive from the Shardbearers in the Lands Between. For example, the Limgrave Divine Tower (opens in new tab) activates Godrick's rune, while the one in Caelid activates the rune you get from Radahn. It's not a simple case of walking in through the front door though, so this guide will show you how to get inside. Here's how to get to the Caelid Divine Tower in Elden Ring.

How to get to the Caelid Divine Tower

The Divine Tower of Caelid is located in Dragonbarrow, in the north of the region. You can access this area via the Bestial Sanctum, to the north, or by completing the puzzle at Sellia, Town of Sorcery and making your way past the barrier. However you choose to get there, the closest Site of Grace is just to the tower's southwest.

From the Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace, head towards the tower, and look out for the large tree branch that curls up the side of the building—yep, you need to do a bit of platforming to reach it. Mount up on Torrent and use the branch to jump across to the small platform with the ladder. There's an enemy holding a torch here, so be ready to deal with him when you land.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: From Software ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: From Software ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: From Software ) Image 1 of 3

Climb the ladder, then use the stone archway on your left to cross to another platform. Deal with the enemy here, then cross another archway to the left—you might need to use Torrent to make the jump over the gap in the stonework. You'll arrive at a platform with another ladder on the far side, so climb again and thankfully, there's a Site of Grace at the top.

From the Site of Grace, head left (or west) and up the stairs, then use the lift to ascend to the top of the tower. Here you'll find the Two Fingers to activate Radahn's Great Rune.