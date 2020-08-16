Spelunky 2 is now on Steam with an updated release window

Perhaps the most hotly anticipated platformer release of the year, the Spelunky 2 Steam page is now up. The new roguelike platformer is to release on PS4 on September 15th, but the PC release date has remained rather nebulous, with a simple statement that the PC release would be 'shortly after' the 15th of September. Well, that information is now ever-so-slightly less nebulous: Developer Derek Yu says they're aiming to get Spelunky out the door "no later than a few weeks" after the PS4 release. That's probably something like early to mid October.

The Steam store page for #Spelunky2 is up! By wishlisting, you'll get notified as soon as it's available!https://t.co/c6WKBfDRshWe're aiming to get the game out on Steam no later than a few weeks after our September 15th PS4 launch date. We'll have an update later this month! pic.twitter.com/cYSho1ULYQAugust 14, 2020

"Just to clarify again," Yu says in a followup tweet, "we are taking the extra time to make sure that Spelunky 2 runs well on PC. That includes testing online multiplayer, but it's not the only thing we'll be busy with." He continued on to say that the development team was "working hard to make sure the two release dates are as close as possible!"

Spelunky 2's nice new Steam page has a bunch of nifty screenshots, some featuring a sloth, which is nice. It's a detailed page that befits the sequel to such a beloved game, one which our Spelunky enthusiast Emma Matthews characterized as "the perfect sequel for returning players." After viewing the trailer, she said: "Teeming with new enemies and more tricky traversal, Spelunky 2 is showing signs that it will pose a true challenge for returning players," she said." You can read that detailed breakdown of the trailer here.

