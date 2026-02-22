The devs of a promising Slay the Spire-alike are delaying their game to Dodge and Roll away from Slay the Spire 2's launch: 'You'll be playing it, we'll be playing it, everyone will be playing it'
"We'd get absolutely crushed."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
There are few deckbuilding roguelikes more celebrated than Slay the Spire, which has ruled the genre roost since 2019 when it blew everyone away and got a 92% review from PC Gamer strategic director Evan Lahti.
Its sequel where "everything is bigger" is releasing into early access March 6. Great news for the PC gamer team, which crowned it our Most Wanted game last year—not so much for anyone dropping a deckbuilder in the same week.
58BLADES, the studio behind upcoming rock paper scissors-themed deckbuilding roguelike Handmancers, announced yesterday that it would be moving the game's planned release date "slightly further into the future" in response to Slay the Spire 2's launch. StS's release date trailer arrived a single day after Handmancers's announcement that the game would release March 9.
A post on X from 58BLADES explains the studio's reasoning. "Our original plan was simple: drop Handmancers during #TurnBasedThursdayFest. You watch the showcase and boom— 'Handmancers Available Now.' Perfect, right? Then literally the next day we saw the news."
The statement continues that "you'll be playing it, we'll be playing it, everyone will be playing it. We're huge fans and insanely excited. But launching a deckbuilder the same week as Slay the Spire 2? Yeah… we'd get absolutely crushed."
58BLADES also said that the extra time would mean Handmancers will launch with an extra boss and more "polish" and "balance work," explaining that "we'd rather launch Handmancers at its best than get instantly buried under a legendary sequel."
Avoiding prominent launch dates like this is a trend we saw all over 2025, with games like Demonschool hurrying away from Silksong's surprise release date. It makes sense to dodge any heavy hitters on the calendar you can; in 2025, nearly half of the almost 19,000 games released on Steam got less than 10 user reviews all year. Over 2,000 weren't reviewed at all.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.