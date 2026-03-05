Slay the Spire 2 launch times and release date
Here's when Slay the Spire 2 unlocks on Steam.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Slay the Spire 2's release is almost here at long last.
After a delay from late 2025, Slay the Spire 2 enters early access on March 5, with new and returning playable characters, a whole mess of cards, and a big new feature: four player co-op.
Given the first game's popularity, Slay the Spire 2 may have Steam-breaking potential, so don't be shocked if the servers seem a bit unstable as the card game goes live on the store. Assuming all goes well, though, here's exactly when you can grab it.
Slay the Spire 2 release times for each region
This is an easy one: Slay the Spire 2 has a global unlock time on Steam, and it's coincidentally launching at the exact same time as Bungie's Marathon.
Slay the Spire 2 releases at 10 am Pacific on Thursday, March 5. Here's how that breaks down across timezones:
- Los Angeles: 10 am
- New York: 1 pm
- London: 6 pm
- Paris: 7 pm
- Seoul: 2 am (March 6)
- Sydney: 3 am (March 6)
We learned Slay the Spire 2's release time thanks to a Reddit AMA with the team, which you should read if you're sitting there twiddling your thumbs waiting for the game to release. It's also confirmed on the Steam page itself.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.