Slay the Spire 2's release is almost here at long last.

After a delay from late 2025, Slay the Spire 2 enters early access on March 5, with new and returning playable characters, a whole mess of cards, and a big new feature: four player co-op.

Given the first game's popularity, Slay the Spire 2 may have Steam-breaking potential, so don't be shocked if the servers seem a bit unstable as the card game goes live on the store. Assuming all goes well, though, here's exactly when you can grab it.

Slay the Spire 2 release times for each region

This is an easy one: Slay the Spire 2 has a global unlock time on Steam, and it's coincidentally launching at the exact same time as Bungie's Marathon.

Slay the Spire 2 releases at 10 am Pacific on Thursday, March 5. Here's how that breaks down across timezones:

Los Angeles: 10 am

10 am New York: 1 pm

1 pm London: 6 pm

6 pm Paris: 7 pm

7 pm Seoul: 2 am (March 6)

2 am (March 6) Sydney: 3 am (March 6)

We learned Slay the Spire 2's release time thanks to a Reddit AMA with the team, which you should read if you're sitting there twiddling your thumbs waiting for the game to release. It's also confirmed on the Steam page itself.