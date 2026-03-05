Slay the Spire 2 launch times and release date

Here's when Slay the Spire 2 unlocks on Steam.

(Image credit: Mega Crit)

Slay the Spire 2's release is almost here at long last.

After a delay from late 2025, Slay the Spire 2 enters early access on March 5, with new and returning playable characters, a whole mess of cards, and a big new feature: four player co-op.

Slay the Spire 2 release times for each region

This is an easy one: Slay the Spire 2 has a global unlock time on Steam, and it's coincidentally launching at the exact same time as Bungie's Marathon.

Slay the Spire 2 releases at 10 am Pacific on Thursday, March 5. Here's how that breaks down across timezones:

  • Los Angeles: 10 am
  • New York: 1 pm
  • London: 6 pm
  • Paris: 7 pm
  • Seoul: 2 am (March 6)
  • Sydney: 3 am (March 6)

We learned Slay the Spire 2's release time thanks to a Reddit AMA with the team, which you should read if you're sitting there twiddling your thumbs waiting for the game to release. It's also confirmed on the Steam page itself.

