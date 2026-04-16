The indie metroidvania that started it all just got a huge update on PC, adding co-op and mod support after 22 years

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Cave Story+ becomes Cave Story++.

An anime boy wields a pistol mid air
(Image credit: Studio Pixel, Nicalis)

Aside from helping shape what we nowadays consider an indie game, Cave Story revitalised the platformer, and specifically the metroidvania, when it hit PC in 2004. Creator Daisuke Amaya's artistic influence is obvious on the likes of Celeste and VVVVVV, for example, but Cave Story's real impact is how it demonstrated that one person could make a fun game in their spare time, and that it could get huge by word of mouth alone.

The industry has changed a lot in the meantime, and there are more games vying for our attention than ever, but Cave Story endures. Its revamped version, Cave Story+, just received a massive new update on Steam, bringing it up to speed with the Nintendo Switch version. It's been an extremely long time coming: Cave Story+ released on Switch nine years ago, though earlier versions of the game appeared on Wii and DS consoles. PC players have waited that whole time for a substantial update.

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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