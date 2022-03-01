Where to find spells in Elden Ring

Looking for all the Elden Ring spells? The magic in Elden Ring is pretty similar to previous Souls games. You have incantations as miracles and sorceries as… well, sorceries. These healing, support, and fiery damage spells require a separate catalyst to cast called a Sacred Seal. The scaling is also pretty similar, with Sorceries relying on intelligence and incantations on faith.

You'll find spells throughout the game and from a variety of vendors. You can also increase your memory slots by finding memory stones, and by wearing certain magic boosting talismans. Here's where to find Elden Ring spells, and items to help you with your build.

Vendors

(Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring sorcery vendors

If you're looking to purchase sorceries, here's a list of some of the characters who'll help:

Sorcerer Rogier: You can find him in the chapel accessible through the back way into Stormveil Castle. From the Rampart Tower Site of Grace head along the wall with the barrel throwing Storm Hawks, then down the stairs to drop through the hole in the bell tower to find him in a small chapel. Exhaust his dialogue and he'll head back to Roundtable Hold to sell you sorceries.

Selen: Found in the Waypoint Ruins in East Limgrave. Head south along the road from the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace to find them. Fight the Mad Pumpkin Head boss and you'll be able to unlock the door behind containing her study. Say you'll be her student and she'll teach you sorceries.

Seluvis: Found in Seluvis's Rise behind the Caria Manor in the north of West Liurnia. You'll have to fight the Loretta boss to gain access in the manor itself. This will also unlock the Elden Ring Ranni quest.

Thops: Located in the Church of Irith, just west of where you enter Liurnia after beating Godrick. He only sells basic sorceries but will give you the hint about getting the Elden Ring Glintstone Key for the Raya Lucaria Academy.

Elden Ring incantation vendors

Here are the incantation vendors we've found so far:

Brother Corhyn: Accessible when you first enter the Roundtable Hold, giving you a variety of prayerbooks to increase his spell range. After he leaves in search of the Noble Goldmask, you can find him on the road leading northwards in the Altus Plateau, very close to the map pillar. He'll have even more incantations if you visit him there.

D: This hunter of the undead sells a couple of incantations. To unlock him, head to Summonwater Village in East Limgrave, talk to him just to the west, then defeat the Tibia Mariner boss. Talk to him after and he'll give you the location of the portal that leads to the bestial sanctum. After this, he'll appear in the Roundtable Hold

Gurranq - In the Bestial Sanctum, you'll find the beast cleric, Gurranq. He doesn't sell you sorceries, but will give you beast sorceries in exchange for the Deathroot you get from defeating undead Elden Ring bosses like Tibia Mariner, or Black Knife Assassin in the Deathtouched Catacombs of West Limgrave.

Church of Dragon Communion - When you defeat a dragon in Elden Ring, you'll receive its heart, which you can trade for an incantation at the Church of Dragon Communion, on the island to the southwest of where the game begins. As you defeat more dragons, the selection will increase. You can get to this island through the Coastal Cave dungeon just to the west of the Stranded Graveyard, on the beach.

Aspects of the Crucible - You can learn some very powerful incantations by defeating Crucible Knights and bosses throughout the world. If you get to the Deeproot Depths, you can also get an armour set that boosts these. The first can be found in Stormhill Evergaol in West Limgrave, north of the Church of Elleh on the hill.

Scrolls and Prayer Books

(Image credit: From Software)

Where to find Sorcery Scrolls and Prayer Books

Sorcery Scrolls increase the selection of spells provided by a sorcery vendor, while Prayer Books do the same for incantations. Here are some of the ones we've found so far:

Assassin's Prayerbook: Behind the second Stonesword Key door in the basement of the Roundtable Hold

Behind the second Stonesword Key door in the basement of the Roundtable Hold Godskin Prayerbook: In Stormveil Castle. Near the start of the flamethrower courtyard, head down the steps through the cellar door into the room with the rats to find an Imp statue. Unlock it with a Stonesword Key to gain the Godslayer Seal, and the Godskin Prayerbook, which you can give to Corhyn.

In Stormveil Castle. Near the start of the flamethrower courtyard, head down the steps through the cellar door into the room with the rats to find an Imp statue. Unlock it with a Stonesword Key to gain the Godslayer Seal, and the Godskin Prayerbook, which you can give to Corhyn. Academy Scroll: Find this to the northwest of the Church of Irith where you find Thops. It's located beneath the main grave at the end of the graveyard. Watch out for the scythe-wielding skeletons. Give it to Selen to learn more sorceries.

Memory stones

(Image credit: From Software)

Where to find Memory Stones

Memory Stones increase your magical memory. Here are places we've found them so far:

Dropped by the Red Wolf of Radagon boss in the Raya Lucaria Academy.

One is located at the top of Seluvis' Rise.

The Moon of Nokstella talisman increases memory slots and can be found in the underground city of the same name.

Magical items

(Image credit: From Software)

Here are some strong magical items for a spell build

Here we'll go through some strong magical items that you might want to get if you find yourself playing a spell build.:

Moon of Nokstella: A talisman that increases memory slots. Gain access to it and the city by pursuing Ranni's quest.

A talisman that increases memory slots. Gain access to it and the city by pursuing Ranni's quest. Darkmoon Greatsword: If you want to be more of a battlemage, or want a great intelligence-scaling weapon, the Darkmoon Greatsword is a good pick. You can get it by completing Ranni's quest.

If you want to be more of a battlemage, or want a great intelligence-scaling weapon, the Darkmoon Greatsword is a good pick. You can get it by completing Ranni's quest. Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen: By beating Rennala, you can exchange her remembrance for some powerful sorcery-related items including a very good staff and a strong spell. Heading to Raya Lucaria, in general, is a good idea if you're interested in sorceries.

By beating Rennala, you can exchange her remembrance for some powerful sorcery-related items including a very good staff and a strong spell. Heading to Raya Lucaria, in general, is a good idea if you're interested in sorceries. Marika's Scarseal: You can find this talisman under the waterfall behind the Dragonkin Soldier boss in Siofra River. Head to the Worshippers' Woods grace in the northeast, and look for the fallen down pillar by the ancestral archers. Climb it to find a portal and gain access to the boss. This talisman raises mind, intelligence, faith, and arcane.

You can find this talisman under the waterfall behind the Dragonkin Soldier boss in Siofra River. Head to the Worshippers' Woods grace in the northeast, and look for the fallen down pillar by the ancestral archers. Climb it to find a portal and gain access to the boss. This talisman raises mind, intelligence, faith, and arcane. Cerulean Hidden Tear: If you mix this Elden Ring Crystal Tear into your Flask of Wondrous Physick, you can eliminate FP consumption entirely for a short period, which is crazy strong, especially if you are summoning with the Spirit Calling Bell. You can find the tear by defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit near the map pillar in Mt. Gelmir.

If you mix this Elden Ring Crystal Tear into your Flask of Wondrous Physick, you can eliminate FP consumption entirely for a short period, which is crazy strong, especially if you are summoning with the Spirit Calling Bell. You can find the tear by defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit near the map pillar in Mt. Gelmir. Ancestral Spirit's Horn: By defeating the Regal Ancestor Spirit boss, you gain its remembrance, which can be exchanged for this talisman. It's strong since it restores FP when you defeat enemies. That should take a load off your flasks.

You can also gain sorceries from bosses, as with Loretta's Greatarrow, and just scattered throughout the world, so it's worth keeping an eye out.