Turn water into goo and yourself into a cloud in this fantasy adventure with 102 million spell combinations: 'The core ethos when it comes to solving puzzles is to do it your way'

Learn to spell well in Rhell: Warped World & Troubled Times.

A wizard electrocutes himself in a room filled with green goo.
(Image credit: SlugGlove)

If you could have one magical power, what would it be? For me, it would be the ability to instantly fix anything. Washing machine broken? Zap! Not anymore. Boiler on the blink? Let's Fantasia that shit. PC giving you some random error you've been struggling to solve all morning? Just point your finger at it and get it running again, maybe with a new graphics card installed for good measure.

I doubt magical maintenance will appear in Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times, but with developer SlugGlove (what a name) promising over 102 million spell combinations in its fantastical puzzler, I certainly can't rule it out.

Crucially, though, you can combine any number of these spells together. You could combine a push spell with a goo spell to move an object onto a button and have it repeatedly bounce in that spot. Some combinations simply stack effects together, while others yield more specific results. Casting fire, smoke, and goo on yourself, for example, will transform you into a cloud. You can even squash every single spell together, though that may not necessarily be a good idea.

This amounts to a total of 102,400,000 potential combinations, intended to facilitate a highly open-ended approach to puzzle solving. "The core ethos when it comes to solving puzzles is to do it your way," the video explains.

To me, Rhell seems reminiscent of the Scribblenauts games, albeit with a focus on combination rather than conjuration. The art is also a lot more sophisticated than Scribblenauts' papercraft doodles, blending 3D environments with 2D characters.

If Rhell sounds to your liking, you can take the demo for a spin right now. There isn't long to wait until the full game launches either. Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times releases on March 12.

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

