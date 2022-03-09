How to get the Comet Azur spell in Elden Ring

Audio player loading…

The Comet Azur spell stars in many Elden Ring clips on social media because it absolutely demolishes enemies and looks great doing it. It's a fairly late-game spell to get with a high intelligence and mind requirement, but if you have the FP bar to pull it off, it can nearly one-shot some bosses in the game, provided you beef up your magic damage too.

If you already plan to follow through with Sorceress Sellen's quest, you'll run into this spell naturally, but you can also grab it without ever talking to her in the early part of the game. To do that, you need to head to Mt. Gelmir and speak with a certain sorcerer.

(Image credit: Tyler C. / FromSoftware)

Here's how to get there, even if you haven't explored the northwestern part of Mt. Gelmir yet.

From the Erdtree-Grazing Hill Site of Grace in northern Mt. Gelmir, go north through the Wyndham Ruins. There's a boss here you can skip for now.

Stay left on the path upward and you'll find the next Site of Grace, called Seethewater River.

Continue heading north through the ravine until you reach the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace.

From there, go west toward the castle but then follow the mountain to the south until it leads into a big pool of lava and another boss that you can skip.

Past the boss there's a path upward and under big rocks that takes you to a dilapidated building with the Craftsman's Shack Site of Grace.

Further down the road is a boss that you can maneuver around to get into Hermit Village ahead.

Yet another boss is in your way before you reach the Primeval Sorcerer Azur Site of Grace.

The man himself is sitting nearby and if you interact with him, you'll be granted the Comest Azur spell.

Comet Azur sends out a massive blue beam of energy that deals huge amounts of damage, but the spell itself requires a whopping 60 intelligence. You can hold down R1 to continue the cast and drain your FP bar, so in a way, it also requires a fair amount of mind. You can combine it with the Cerulean Hidden Tear (for the Flask of Wondrous Physick) from the Minor Erdtree boss in Mt. Gelmir to give yourself unlimited FP for 10 seconds. If you're not running an intelligence-based build, this is the kind of spell worth making the effort to respec your stats for.