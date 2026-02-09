Steam now lets early access devs show a 1.0 release date, then says eh, maybe leave it blank: 'Just because this feature exists, does not mean you should or must use it'

If you want to make god laugh, tell him your plans. If you want to make Gabe Newell laugh, tell him your planned 1.0 launch date. Good news: that second one's getting easier, because Steam has implemented a new feature that lets early access devs slap that date right there on the store page. But, says Valve, they probably shouldn't use it.

Devs and publishers tinkering with an early access game's store page on Steam will now be able to select a planned launch window ranging from kinda vague (only the year) to incredibly specific (day and date). "Just as with Coming Soon pages on Steam," says Valve, "developers have the option to share a specific calendar date, or a more vague timeframe if they wish."

Now, it's not like game-makers have been under a geas that forbids them from communicating planned launch dates to fans before this point. Obviously, they were more than able to type a release day into one of the myriad text fields that populate a Steam page, but the date selected here will go right up top, in the blue early access banner, and will be used by Steam to populate users' personal release calendars.

So, roll on the release dates, right? Let a hundred flowers launch? Not, ah, not quite. In fact, after detailing the new features available to early access devs, Valve suggests that they probably shouldn't use them. "Just because this feature exists, does not mean you should or must use it," says the company. "Early Access can be challenging and unpredictable, and it's perfectly normal for a studio to change plans, or simply not know when the time might be right for 1.0."

After all, setting and then missing your 1.0 date is a great way to end up with a lot of angry players on your hands. "When in doubt, wait. Setting a specific calendar date can cause confusion or disappointment if you end up missing that date.

"Building and maintaining trust with your community is an important part of Early Access, and there is no pressure to establish a 1.0 release time far in advance."

Which seems wise, though I also suspect it won't be long before we run into a furore over an early access game missing the date it promised right there on its page.