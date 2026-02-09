Steam now lets early access devs show a 1.0 release date, then says eh, maybe leave it blank: 'Just because this feature exists, does not mean you should or must use it'

Ask if you should, not if you could. Can. Could.

If you want to make god laugh, tell him your plans. If you want to make Gabe Newell laugh, tell him your planned 1.0 launch date. Good news: that second one's getting easier, because Steam has implemented a new feature that lets early access devs slap that date right there on the store page. But, says Valve, they probably shouldn't use it.

Devs and publishers tinkering with an early access game's store page on Steam will now be able to select a planned launch window ranging from kinda vague (only the year) to incredibly specific (day and date). "Just as with Coming Soon pages on Steam," says Valve, "developers have the option to share a specific calendar date, or a more vague timeframe if they wish."

"Building and maintaining trust with your community is an important part of Early Access, and there is no pressure to establish a 1.0 release time far in advance."

Which seems wise, though I also suspect it won't be long before we run into a furore over an early access game missing the date it promised right there on its page.

