Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 22, 2025)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
2025 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best MMOs: Massive worlds
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.
Megabonk
Steam page
Release: September 19
Developer: vedinad
Vampire Survivors is brilliant but I'm not super interested in any of its pretenders. Megabonk is a big exception, though, not only because it looks completely stupid (in a good way), but also because it borrows a lot from Risk of Rain 2. The general rhythm of the game is overly familiar by now: you commandeer a character through sprawling slaughter maps, circle strafing around the mobs and collecting XP, all the better to upgrade your abilities with every level increase. The longer you survive the better. What Megabonk brings to the formula is a slapstick approach to failure, and a PS1-influenced art style that really suits the addictive simplicity of its gameplay. Also, the skeleton can ride a skateboard.
Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum
Steam page
Release: September 19
Developer: nodayshalleraseyou
This cyberpunk roguelike shooter is the real deal: not only does it have a gorgeous ASCII-inspired art style perfectly in step with its surreal sci-fi setting, but its ability to generate increasingly bizarre stories positions it close to something like Caves of Qud. Due to severe debt you're forced to live the life of a mercenary, which means breaking into corporate headquarters, stealing intel, and murdering anyone who gets in the way. That makes it sound like a fairly rote genre exercise but Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum has no interest in sticking within the confines of cyberpunk: there is some truly weird stuff here. Nor is it eager to just be a shooter: this is closer to an immersive sim, in the way it rewards thinking outside of the box.
Henry Halfhead
Steam page
Release: September 16
Developers: Lululu Entertainment
As the name implies, Henry Halfhead is about Henry, who has (or is?) half a head. You might think this puts him at a severe disadvantage when it comes to moving through the world (or doing anything, really) but Henry is blessed with the ability to inhabit objects. So if he wants to make himself some toast, all he needs to do is become the knife to slice the bread, and then become the bread to enter the toaster, and then enter the toaster to toast the bread... you see where this is going (though I do wonder how one eats toast with only half a head). I adore the idea: probably the funniest puzzle concept since Baba is You.
Town to City
Steam page
Release: September 17
Developer: Galaxy Grove
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The city builder revival continues apace with Town to City, which is about building voxel-based 19th century Mediterranean settlements. While it has the cosy veneer of something like Tiny Glade, Town to City also has some very light sim elements, such as attending to the needs of your town's inhabitants and growing the economy. Nevertheless, the focus here is definitely on zen-like creation, and despite being an early access affair it already has nearly a thousand "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam. It'll launch into 1.0 in "around 6-8 months".
Pigface
Steam page
Release: September 19
Developer: titolovesyou
Here's another early access launch, this time about "a terrible woman whose awful past has finally caught up to her". Someone has planted a bomb in her head, and if she doesn't do their bidding that bomb will explode. A tough break, but I guess there's got to be a reason for all the killing that happens in Pigface, which despite its retro-stylings leans more towards a tactical shooter than the more popular, circle strafing and bunny-hopping boomer variant. It has an appealingly vicious atmosphere too, kinda reminiscent of Dusk.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.