On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Megabonk

Megabonk Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 19

Developer:‌ vedinad

Vampire Survivors is brilliant but I'm not super interested in any of its pretenders. Megabonk is a big exception, though, not only because it looks completely stupid (in a good way), but also because it borrows a lot from Risk of Rain 2. The general rhythm of the game is overly familiar by now: you commandeer a character through sprawling slaughter maps, circle strafing around the mobs and collecting XP, all the better to upgrade your abilities with every level increase. The longer you survive the better. What Megabonk brings to the formula is a slapstick approach to failure, and a PS1-influenced art style that really suits the addictive simplicity of its gameplay. Also, the skeleton can ride a skateboard.

Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum

Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum: Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ September 19

Developer:‌ nodayshalleraseyou

This cyberpunk roguelike shooter is the real deal: not only does it have a gorgeous ASCII-inspired art style perfectly in step with its surreal sci-fi setting, but its ability to generate increasingly bizarre stories positions it close to something like Caves of Qud. Due to severe debt you're forced to live the life of a mercenary, which means breaking into corporate headquarters, stealing intel, and murdering anyone who gets in the way. That makes it sound like a fairly rote genre exercise but Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum has no interest in sticking within the confines of cyberpunk: there is some truly weird stuff here. Nor is it eager to just be a shooter: this is closer to an immersive sim, in the way it rewards thinking outside of the box.

Henry Halfhead

Henry Halfhead - Out Now! - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ September 16

Developers:‌ Lululu Entertainment



As the name implies, Henry Halfhead is about Henry, who has (or is?) half a head. You might think this puts him at a severe disadvantage when it comes to moving through the world (or doing anything, really) but Henry is blessed with the ability to inhabit objects. So if he wants to make himself some toast, all he needs to do is become the knife to slice the bread, and then become the bread to enter the toaster, and then enter the toaster to toast the bread... you see where this is going (though I do wonder how one eats toast with only half a head). I adore the idea: probably the funniest puzzle concept since Baba is You.

Town to City

Town to City | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ September 17

Developer:‌ Galaxy Grove

The city builder revival continues apace with Town to City, which is about building voxel-based 19th century Mediterranean settlements. While it has the cosy veneer of something like Tiny Glade, Town to City also has some very light sim elements, such as attending to the needs of your town's inhabitants and growing the economy. Nevertheless, the focus here is definitely on zen-like creation, and despite being an early access affair it already has nearly a thousand "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam. It'll launch into 1.0 in "around 6-8 months".

Pigface

PIGFACE | Early Access Out Now! - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 19

Developer:‌ titolovesyou

Here's another early access launch, this time about "a terrible woman whose awful past has finally caught up to her". Someone has planted a bomb in her head, and if she doesn't do their bidding that bomb will explode. A tough break, but I guess there's got to be a reason for all the killing that happens in Pigface, which despite its retro-stylings leans more towards a tactical shooter than the more popular, circle strafing and bunny-hopping boomer variant. It has an appealingly vicious atmosphere too, kinda reminiscent of Dusk.