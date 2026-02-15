Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 16, 2026)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

Roadside Research

Roadside Research | Official Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 13

Developer:‌ Cybernetic Walrus

Roadside Research is a four-player cooperative game about running a gas station. You'll stock shelves, fill up tanks and prepare food. But there's a catch: Roadside Research puts you in the role of an alien spy: as you and three friends perform mundane retail tasks you'll also need to gather intel on humankind, all without revealing your true identities. It's a timely blend of those ubiquitous first-person retail sims and zany co-op (the kids are calling it friendslop). Roadside Research is an Early Access affair with a substantial roadmap and , according to the devs, an already bustling community.

Polyarmory: High Calibre Love

Polyarmory: High Calibre Love (Itch Launch Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 13

Developer:‌ Scope Creeps

According to its Steam page, Polyarmory is "the world's only fully-loaded conspiracy theorist gun-nut dating simulation". It's not hard to believe, but the dating elements mentioned in that quote undersell the fact that this is also first-person shooter. When you're not interacting with a gaggle of highly-sexualised firearms, you're fending off waves of enemies who want to steal them from you. Also, you're a prepper infatuated with an Infowars-style radio program that airs constantly in-game. All this, free of charge.

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ February 11

Developer:‌ Elden Pixels

This short 'n' sweet Metroidvania might not have stood out to me if it weren't for the studio responsible: Elden Pixels earlier games, Alwa's Legacy and Alwa's Awakening, are beautiful tributes to fantasy pixel art adventures of yore and I highly recommend them. The Prisoning mixes things up a fair bit: "After a psychologist visit goes terribly wrong, you find yourself trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the final stages of an intense project". It's a short, two hour Metroidvania with randomly generated maps in the style of Chasm.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BrebeMan

ブレビマン - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ February 13

Developers:‌ MetaFormingPro



This rhythm-action game is about a superhero DJ with a huge fondness for breakbeats. "When you finish this game, you will be hooked on breakbeats," the Steam page promises (if you don't already like breakbeats, why not?). Some rail shooter elements have been blended in, tasking you with using records to attack breakbeat-hating enemies while also using them to shield from oncoming assaults. Success fills a bar which, when triggered, changes the beat and destroys all enemies.

Shadows of the Afterland

Shadows of the Afterland - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ February 10

Developer:‌ Aruma Studios

Shadows of the Afterland is an early '90s style point 'n' click adventure set in 1960s Madrid and also, an afterlife version of that city. "A chilling incident unfolds at the city's old zoo, leading to a mysterious death that propels a soul to the threshold between the world of the living and the afterlife," the Steam page reads. "But when the transition goes awry, the soul arrives with the memories of Carolina, one of the pioneers of the Madrid police force, who has not yet been born." What follows is a pretty straightforward take on a beloved style, leavening puzzles with amusing encounters.