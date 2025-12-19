The Forge NPCs keep losing stuff, so it's probably not much of a shock when the Roblox RPG sends you on a hunt to find the Bard's lost guitar. Thankfully, this quest doesn't have a long list of other side gigs tied to it (like when you're asked to find Tomo's lost cat), but the missing instrument is easy to miss.

Since you'll need to reach Level 10 to continue the main quest anyway, you might as well review my quick step-by-step on where to find the lost guitar in The Forge and score some easy XP and a musical treat.

Where is the lost guitar in The Forge?

You can find the Bard's lost guitar in the Stonewake's Cross cave, hidden in a secret room near the entrance. It's not even that far from the Bard, so agree to help out and enter The Cave.

Once you're inside, head to your left down the hallway and stop at the patch of dirt. There's a bit of moss growing along a nearby stone wall, but it's not solid, so you can pass through it. Run toward the wall until you drop through the moss and into the Secret Cave.

The lost guitar is in the back of the room beside an NPC skeleton you can talk to, though he won't say much. Pick it up and bring it back to the Bard to complete his request.

Image 1 of 4 The Bard hangs out near the campfire in Stonewake's Cross. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox) The dirt patch right across from Umut in The Cave. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox) Run through this mossy corner to drop into the Secret Cave. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox) The lost guitar is in the back of the Secret Cave...right beside a dead guy. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox)

The Forge quest overview: The Lost Guitar 1. Speak to the Bard; he's sitting by the campfire in Stonewake's Cross

2. Enter The Cave and stop at the first crossing near the NPCs

3. Go left, passing Umut the Brave, and stop at the dirt patch

4. Run into the moss-covered ground until you drop into the Secret Cave

5. The lost guitar is in the back of the room, near the skeleton

There aren't any extra requirements to complete the Bard's quest, but finding the Bard's lost guitar also leads to how to get the Arcane Pickaxe. If you're struggling to adventure deeper into The Cave for the upgrade, try redeeming The Forge codes or checking out my The Forge tips guide for extra help.

Rewards for finding the Bard's lost guitar in The Forge

The Bard stops his relentless moping by the campfire and plays a jaunty tune when he gets his guitar back—that's reason enough to help him, honestly—and gives you a nice boost of XP along with the Unknown Key.

If you're still low level and running beginner gear, you probably can't do anything with the skull key just yet, so hold onto it. It unlocks another secret passage deep within The Cave, where you'll get the Arcane Pickaxe later. I was well into adventuring through the Forgotten Kingdom before I went back to use the Unknown Key—I needed the upgrade for The Forge Goblin King quests—so don't worry if you can't rush to continue the journey.