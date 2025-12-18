The Forge is part Roblox RPG, part mining sim, and what's an RPG without a little off-the-beaten-path questing? One of your first side gigs begins in Stonewake's Cross, sending you on the hunt for a fellow explorer's missing pet in the Tomo's Lost Cat quest.

Despite his weirdly perky demeanor, Tomo is pretty down about it, and helping him out rewards you with a hefty chunk of XP and a new title. The overlap with other quests makes it a long one, but once you know where to find Tomo's lost cat in The Forge, it's pretty straightforward.

Where is Tomo's lost cat in The Forge?

You can find Tomo's lost cat in the Goblin Cave, but it's locked behind the Goblin King quests in the Forgotten Kingdom. If you've already completed his five tasks, then you should be able to unlock the door in an alcove to the right of the king and enter the cave.

After entering the Goblin Cave, cross the bridge and pass through the waterfall. You'll enter a stony nook that looks empty, but you should be able to pass through the back wall by running against it. It's just an illusion, and Tomo's lost cat is waiting for you in the hidden passage. The sped-up video above should guide you to the exact location.

Image 1 of 4 Find Tomo sitting on the rocky fence along a hill in Stonewake's Cross. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox) Finish the Goblin King quests and unlock the Goblin Cave entrance. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox) Enter the Goblin Cave and go under the waterfall to a stony nook. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox) Roll through the wall and enter the hidden room to find the lost cat. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox)

The Forge quest overview: Tomo's Lost Cat 1. Speak to Tomo on the hill in Stonewake's Cross and agree to help

2. Unlock the Forgotten Kingdom by completing Sensei Moro's quest

3. Reach Level 10 and use the Portal to the Forgotten Kingdom

4. Unlock the Goblin Cave by completing all five Goblin King quests

5. Enter the cave, pass through the waterfall, and run through the fake wall

6. Pick up Tomo's cat in the hidden passage and return to Stonewake's Cross

If you hit a roadblock between tasks, try redeeming The Forge codes or checking out our The Forge tips guide for advice on farming ore, crafting equipment, and upgrading your pickaxe.

Rewards for finding Tomo's Lost Cat in The Forge

Along with Tomo's eternal gratitude for your help, finding his lost cat gives you a ton of XP (I leveled up twice from it) and the Cat Lover title to display alongside your in-game username.

To equip a title in The Forge, click the Settings icon in the top left, then select the Title dropdown. You should see the Cat Lover tag option in the dropdown list, ready for you to display your achievements in animal welfare with pride.