How to complete the Goblin King quests in The Forge

The Forge certainly isn't lacking when it comes to RPG-inspired sidequests, as the mining sim is chock full of lengthy NPC chores and requests with valuable rewards distracting from the main path. The Goblin King quests are some of the more annoying tasks, and it's not enough to just complete one for his highness and move on.

There are five Goblin King quests in The Forge, each a little more difficult (and expensive) to complete than the last. It's a nice bit of XP, but the biggest incentive for appeasing the Roblox royalty is access to a new location—the same one you need for another sidequest, Find Tomo's Lost Cat.

Some of the Goblin King's asks get awfully tedious, so I suggest redeeming active The Forge codes to help you prepare with a few extra spins or free luck totems.

How to complete every Goblin King quest in The Forge

(Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox)

You'll have to bring the Goblin King money and an array of rare ore in all five of The Forge's sidequests. He's more bridge troll than anything, really, and demands more valuables with every visit. I'll explain the finer details later, so keep scrolling, but here's the complete list of Goblin King quests in The Forge:

Swipe to scroll horizontally All five Goblin King quests and requirements Quest Cost Ore Goblin King Quest #1 $5,000 1x Gold Goblin King Quest #2 $10,000 3x Topaz Goblin King Quest #3 $15,000 5x Diamonds Goblin King Quest #4 $20,000 5x Emeralds Goblin King Quest #5 $25,000 5x Ruby

The last Goblin King quest unlocks the Goblin Cave You get a hefty sum of XP for every Goblin King quest completed, but the real treasure is waiting behind a locked door to the right of where he hangs out. Upon completing the fifth quest, the Goblin King drops a key. Pick it up and unlock the door. This unlocks the Goblin Cave, a special zone in the Forgotten Kingdom where you'll find mineable crystals, Slime enemies, and Tomo's lost cat.

What you need to complete The Forge Goblin King quests

The lost cat sidequest blocked by the Goblin King's greed starts in Stonewake's Cross, but you can't begin the journey until you finish up the main questline there and progress the story.

After agreeing to help Tomo, there are a few more steps to prepare for the Goblin King's requests:

Reach Level 10 and unlock the Forgotten Kingdom

A pickaxe that deals at least 78 damage for Goblin King quest #5

Completing all five quests requires $75,000 in total

Following Sensei Moro's quest chain gets you most of the way there, so reach level 10 and complete his tutorial series until you unlock access to the Forgotten Kingdom. That's where you'll find the Goblin King waiting in a grassy alcove, tucked away along the island's edge. He's easy to miss, but you'll know you're in the right spot when you see a couple of goblins guarding a gate.

You can't find valuable Ruby gems from Basalt Veins for the Goblin King's last quest without a pickaxe that deals 78 damage, at minimum. The Arcane Pickaxe ($125,000) from the Bard's quest does the trick. But if you're on a budget, you can buy the Mythril Pickaxe ($67,500) or the Lightite Pickaxe ($98,500) from the Forgotten Kingdom shop.