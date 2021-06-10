Jurassic World Evolution 2 announced, coming this year

Frontier is returning to the world of dinosaurs with Jurassic Park Evolution 2, announced today during Summer Game Fest. The announcement comes not long after the first images of the next Jurassic World movie, Dominion, surfaced with our first looked at feathered dinosaurs.

It'll be interesting to see how Evolution 2 compares to 2017's Jurassic Park Evolution (we gave it a 71%) considering the recent success of Frontier's other creature care sim, Planet Zoo. Evolution was a different kind of game, focusing less on the nitty-gritty park building details and more on the dinosaurs themselves.

Whatever the focus of the sequel, it certainly looks bigger than before. We also got a bit of Jeff Goldblum in there narrating the trailer, which is also fun. I would hope that also means Jeff narrates at least some of the game.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is coming sometime in 2021 and is coming to basically everything, including both Steam and Epic Games Store.