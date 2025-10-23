We'll never get Mindhunter Season 3, but Netflix is working on multiple 'scripted and unscripted' projects based on the Catan board game, so there's that

Buckle up for a thrill ride as people take turns trading wool for wood?

A Catan boardgame
(Image credit: USM)

With the flurry of movies and TV shows being adapted from videogames, don't forget there's another kind of game out there, one that takes place not on a computer or console… but on a board.

I know! It sounds weird, but you heard me right: they're called board games, and Hollywood is anything but bored when it comes to adapting these games to the silver screen!

"They’ll be the first-ever screen adaptations of the global phenomenon," Netflix said, "in which settlers navigate vast landscapes, forge shifting alliances, and compete for scarce resources as robbers roam the island."

