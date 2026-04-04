Our first look at Alex Garland's Elden Ring movie might be in this leaked set footage from a lucky fan in the UK

Our first glimpse of Alex Garland's upcoming Elden Ring movie might be in a TikTok video shot by a lucky fan in the UK. Not only is it unmistakably a near-exact recreation of the ruined churches from the game, there's evidence that it's being built in a popular filming location.

Throxtv, an Elden Ring fan and Twitch streamer, posted a short video on Friday of a ruined stone building with a statue of a woman that looks exactly like the churches of Marika found throughout The Lands Between. The open field it's sitting in resembles the game's opening area, Limgrave, minus the fences surrounding it.

In a follow-up video posted earlier today, Throxtv showed off the opposite side of the church and the other props nearby. Wagons, barrels, and stacks of cinderblocks can be seen, along with construction equipment. The cinderblocks bear the logo of Hedgehog Construction, a company known for providing "specialist scenery construction for film and television", according to its website.

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Hedgehog Construction also happens to be near the Windsor Great Park, which is a popular filming location for television shows and movies, like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Throxtv wouldn't reveal the exact location of the set to PC Gamer over direct messages, but the park would be my first guess.

Elden Ring movie set spotted #eldenring #fromsoftware #eldenringmovie #darksouls #soulsborne - YouTube Watch On

More footage of the Elden Ring movie set #eldenring #eldenringmovie #fromsoftware #soulsborne - YouTube Watch On

None of this confirms the set has anything to do with the movie, though. It could be part of a marketing campaign for the upcoming Tarnished Edition of the game, or something else unrelated. I reached out to A24 to ask if it would confirm that the set is related to the film and will update this post if I hear back.

Throxtv provided PC Gamer with a third video of the set that was taken earlier today by a friend. It appears the church has been camouflaged by a tarp to protect it from photos, and has two people standing outside—presumably to stop anyone else from trying to take a peek.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring fans are busy speculating what the movie could be about now that they've seen something as recognizable as a church of Marika. Very little else is known about the approach director Alex Garland will take with it. The filmmaker is a noted fan of the game, so much so that he whipped up a 160-page script just to convince FromSoftware and Bandai Namco that he should be the one to handle it. But apart from his credentials, the rest of the film, including where and when it takes place, is unknown.

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Independent entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider reported last year that actors Ben Whishaw (Skyfall), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), and Cailee Spaeny (Civil War) were "in talks" to star in the film. However, A24 hasn't said a word since its initial announcement.

All I know is that the set is absolutely a church of Marika, and one that has a statue that is more or less intact compared to all the broken ones that inhabit the DLC. Specifically, it looks like it could be the third church of Marika, but it's really far too early to know how it will be used in the film—if at all—at this point.