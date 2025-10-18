2027 is shaping up to be the biggest year for videogame movies yet, with the live-action Zelda movie, A Minecraft Movie sequel, Death Stranding, and more heavy-hitters planned

We're closing in on the end of 2025, but can we just skip over 2026? 'Cuz I'm already getting restless for 2027 when it comes to videogame adaptations.

That's because 2027 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for movies based on videogames. Possibly the biggest ever.

Here's the current videogame movie adaptation lineup for 2027:

The Legend of Zelda live-action film

A Minecraft Movie sequel (I assume it'll be called Another Minecraft Movie)

The Death Stranding movie

Sonic The Hedgehog 4

The Horizon Zero Dawn movie

(That last one wasn't announced, technically, but it was revealed in court documents related to the legal battle between Sony and Tencent, which state that the film adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn is planned for 2027.)

That's a bunch of heavy-hitting theatrical releases, but that might not be all. Don't forget, the Elden Ring movie, directed by Alex Garland, is currently in pre-production. Yeah, Garland is currently busy with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, but that's due to be released in January 2026, and while a third movie in that trilogy is planned, it's not a guarantee. Elden Ring could—and please keep in mind I am basing this on absolutely nothing but my crossed fingers—come out in 2027, too. It's possible!

Plus, there are tons of other videogame movies in the works. Sony is making a Helldivers movie, Netflix is working on a BioShock movie, and there are films planned for Gears of War, Silent Hill, Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, Dredge, Stray, and fittingly, two of Josef Fares co-op games, It Takes Two and Split Fiction. A few of those could, theoretically, come out in 2027.

One more movie to add to the mix: Angry Birds 3—yes, they are still making Angry Birds movies—was originally planned for a 2027 release, but in a rare move, shifted the date forward to Dec 2026. But who knows, that could slide back into 2027, too.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But even without all those maybes and might-be's, the five movies listed above make 2027 a major year for videogame moves. Probably the biggest ever, competing mainly with 2016, which saw videogame movies like Warcraft, Assassin's Creed, Ratchet & Clank, The Angry Birds Movie, and Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.

2026 won't be a slouch, either: We're getting a Silent Hill movie in January and Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot is scheduled for September, plus we're getting Mortal Kombat 2 in May (delayed from this year) and a Street Fighter film in October. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also planned for April 2026. That's a hefty lineup, but for my money, the edge still goes to 2027.