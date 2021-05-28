The movie based on Ubisoft's 2016 VR party game, Werewolves Within, actually looks pretty good

Of all the games to be adapted into a movie, Ubisoft's 2016 VR party game Werewolves Within might not jump out as the obvious choice. But in 2018 the social deduction game from Redstorm Entertainment went into development as a film, and production of the horror comedy began in 2020. This week we got our first look at the trailer.

And it looks pretty good! In the small town of Beaverton, a heavy snowstorm traps several quirky, gun-toting residents in the local inn, while a newly hired forest ranger and local postal worker try to keep them from panicking. Turns out one of them—or more—is a werewolf, and as in the Mafia-style game, the other residents need to figure out who the secret werewolf is if they want to survive.

The cast is stacked with a great collection of actors, like Sam Richardson (Veep, Detroiters), Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us), Michael Chernus (Orange Is The New Black, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Michaela Watkins (Casual, Wanderlust), Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock), Sarah Burns (Enlightened), Catherine Curin (Stranger Things), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), Glenn Fleshler (Barry, Joker), and more.

You can never really tell from a trailer if a movie is going to be good, but I'm cautiously optimistic this could be one of the exceedingly rare videogame movies that becomes a fun, quality film. Werewolves Within will open in theaters on June 25, and will be available for streaming on July 2.