The Witcher season 4 release date, time, and streaming location

The Witcher season 4 premieres on October 30, 2025 on Netflix with its new lead actor Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of monster slayer-in-chief. As Netflix announced previously, seasons 4 and 5, which were filmed simultaneously, will cover the story in the last three of The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski. You can catch up on everything we've predicted about The Witcher season 4 story ahead of time or scroll down for info on exactly when the new season premieres this week.

The Witcher season 4 premiers on Thursday, October 30 at 12 am Pacific, 7 am GMT. Remember, we're in one of those special weeks of the year when parts of the world have changed clocks for daylight savings and others have not so your conversion to Pacific time may be an hour different than usual.

Here's The Witcher season 4 premiere time in other locations around the world:

Los Angeles: 12 am PDT, October 30

New York: 3 am EDT

São Paulo: 4 am BRT

London: 7 am GMT

Berlin: 8 am CET

Sydney: 6 pm AEDT

Auckland: 8 pm NZDT

Where to watch The Witcher season 4

You can watch The Witcher season 4 on Netflix just like the prior seasons and the other Witcher spinoff shows that Netflix has produced. The Witcher is a Netflix production, so it's exclusive to the platform and you won't be able to stream it elsewhere.