The director of sandbox vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker doesn't mind seeing it compared to The Witcher 3, which he also directed: 'I feel really confident about our game'

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Geralt of Styria.

Fantasy RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker&#039;s protagonist, Coen, a half human half vampire being holding onto a pole and staring into the night.
(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

In The Blood of Dawnwalker, 14th century Europe, still suffering the effects of war and plague, sure looks like the kind of muddy hellhole Geralt would tromp across in The Witcher 3. And its protagonist, the half-vampire Coen, has a similar "almost human but actually something more" vibe to him—a gruff but acceptable monster we need to fight the real villains for us.

When asked if he was comfortable seeing The Blood of Dawnwalker compared to The Witcher 3 by The Game Business, game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz said he was, "Really comfortable. I feel really confident about our game."

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Those twists are important. In The Blood of Dawnwalker they include a more impactful day/night cycle, with Coen only having access to his full suite of vampire abilities at night. There's also an element of time pressure—where Cyberpunk 2077 put a chip in your head and said it would kill you if you didn't get it out, then let you free-roam as much as you wanted, The Blood of Dawnwalker will expect you to snack responsibly from its selection of sidequests. You won't have time to do everything in a single playthrough.

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Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

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