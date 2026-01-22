There's a multiplayer mod for The Witcher 3 so you can turn one of the finest singleplayer RPGs of all time into an MMO instead
Witcher wit'cha friends.
A modder called rejuvenate, previously responsible for the Wolven Trainer (which bundles together freecam, a time-of-day changer, a wardrobe editor, and a bunch of other tweaks), has finally done it. The Witcher 3 is multiplayer now.
Witcher Online is a mod that lets you connect to a server full of other witchers (and Yennefers and Dandelions and the like) who can hang out together and emote via console commands. Before you get your hopes up for the kind of co-op you get in Skyrim Together, I should warn you that Witcher Online doesn't sync enemies between players, meaning that you won't be able to team up with some friends to take down a boss.
It also doesn't sync horses, so anyone riding one will appear to be racing along in midair, and the same goes for sailboats. You can't play Gwent together either, though you can enjoy some company while fishing on the pier. Which is nice.
Witcher Online is more about taking the dark fantasy world of the Continent and making it a comfy place, as the mod description puts it, "to play with your friends, customize your character using Custom Player Characters and relax in taverns using Chill Out. Chat with strangers and perform emotes to roleplay with other players."
It's impressive that it exists at all, even if it can't synchronize the time of day between players or let you take down a mob of nekkers together. And if you really want to play Gwent with pals, there's already a way to do that.
You can download Witcher Online from Nexus Mods, though you'll need to install Custom Player Characters, Chill Out, and Community Patch – Shared Imports first. A full installation guide is available.
The Witcher 4: What we know about Ciri's story
Witcher 3 mods: Good hunting
The Witcher books: Where to start
Witcher 3 console commands: Cheat death
The Witcher season 4: Hemsworth's debut
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.