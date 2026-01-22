There's a multiplayer mod for The Witcher 3 so you can turn one of the finest singleplayer RPGs of all time into an MMO instead

Witcher Online Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A modder called rejuvenate, previously responsible for the Wolven Trainer (which bundles together freecam, a time-of-day changer, a wardrobe editor, and a bunch of other tweaks), has finally done it. The Witcher 3 is multiplayer now.

Witcher Online is a mod that lets you connect to a server full of other witchers (and Yennefers and Dandelions and the like) who can hang out together and emote via console commands. Before you get your hopes up for the kind of co-op you get in Skyrim Together, I should warn you that Witcher Online doesn't sync enemies between players, meaning that you won't be able to team up with some friends to take down a boss.

It also doesn't sync horses, so anyone riding one will appear to be racing along in midair, and the same goes for sailboats. You can't play Gwent together either, though you can enjoy some company while fishing on the pier. Which is nice.

Witcher Online is more about taking the dark fantasy world of the Continent and making it a comfy place, as the mod description puts it, "to play with your friends, customize your character using Custom Player Characters and relax in taverns using Chill Out. Chat with strangers and perform emotes to roleplay with other players."

It's impressive that it exists at all, even if it can't synchronize the time of day between players or let you take down a mob of nekkers together. And if you really want to play Gwent with pals, there's already a way to do that.

You can download Witcher Online from Nexus Mods, though you'll need to install Custom Player Characters, Chill Out, and Community Patch – Shared Imports first. A full installation guide is available.