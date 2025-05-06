Squid Game Season 3 teaser respawns Player 456 in the lobby for one more round

When we last saw Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, he'd rejoined the gladiatorial Squid Game and sparked a rebellion to shut it down for good. Surprise, surprise: his uprising failed, and in the teaser for Squid Game Season 3 we see Gi-hun respawn in the lobby for one more round.

There's not much longer to wait for the endgame: Squid Game Season 3 arrives June 27. Here's the teaser:

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The teaser doesn't show us a whole lot (it wouldn't be much of a teaser if it did) but there are a few rather alarming, if not completely heartbreaking, details. We get a glimpse of a new game, which begins with players using one of those big capsule vendors (like a big gumball machine that dispenses prizes) to collect a colored ball.

This vending machine appears to be used to divide players into teams, blue or red, and horrifyingly, ultra-sweet mom Geum-ja draws a red ball and her doofus son Yong-sik winds up with blue.

C'mon. Did you really have to do that to us? We all know Squid Game is gonna end with a horrifying and tragic bloodbatch, but boy, this feels like it's gonna be especially difficult to take.

I can't really glean much else from the teaser, but the cop who spent the entire last season fruitlessly searching for Squid Game Island apparently finds it—I assume he's on the correct island this time or he'd have wasted an entire two seasons doing absolutely nothing useful. We also see the return of the wealthy masked viewers from Squid Game Season 1, who somehow bankroll this entire operation but only show up to start watching toward the end. That's rich people for ya. They have luxury box seats for the baseball game and don't even show up until the 7th inning stretch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The teaser ends with the sound of a baby crying, which feels like bad news but maybe isn't? That sound means pregnant contestant Park Mi-yeong finally gives birth, and Squid Game HQ feels like the worst possible place to welcome a new baby. But the teaser has faded to black at that point, so who knows: maybe she escaped alive and gave birth somewhere safely with a huge plastic pig full of money to guarantee her child's future?

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I expect Squid Game Season 3 will be big: Squid Game Season 2 was Netflix's second-most watched non-English show of all time, only coming in behind, you guessed it, Squid Game Season 1. This is the final season of the show, but that doesn't mean that's the end of Squid Game: as recently as last year, rumors started floating around about an American adaptation, though nothing official has been announced.