Check your Pip-Boy because the last two episodes of Fallout Season 2 are coming earlier than expected

Some good news for Americans who like going to bed on time: the final two episodes of Fallout Season 2 are being aired earlier than we thought. Instead of broadcasting on Prime Video at midnight Pacific Time on Tuesday nights, episodes 7 and 8 will air six hours earlier.

That means west coasters in the US can watch the show's last two episodes around dinner time on January 27 and February 3, and the east coast can watch them in the early evening instead of in the morning. As for Europe… well, now you need to stay up extremely late or get up quite a bit earlier if you want to catch them the moment they become available.

"Good morning, Vault Dwellers!" Fallout's official X account posted today. "Due to strong participation and interest, we have amended the start times for the remaining Season Two presentations. Episode Seven will now begin Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PT, and Episode Eight will now begin Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. PT. Your punctuality is appreciated!"

I think this time change is a good move because the sooner we get the last two episodes the better, even if it's just by a matter of hours. I don't know about you, but I've become less content with watching TV shows that release one episode per week, much preferring the binge model. What can I say? I'm an impatient glutton.

It's especially rough when we get a particularly short episode, and if you snip out the opening recap and closing credits of Fallout Season 2 Episode 6, the running time was barely 43 minutes long! That's not enough Fallout to tide us over for a whole week. Hopefully, these last two episodes will be long ones, too.

As a bonus, Prime also released a pretty dope-ass poster for Fallout Season 2:

(Image credit: Prime Video)