My favorite 1080p webcam is now at the lowest price it's ever been, at only $105

They should've never given me a webcam. Though I try to make meaningful contributions to each of my daily video meetings, it isn't long before my gaze drifts towards the grainy feed of my own face, like a baby fascinated with their own reflection. As such, there was a time I couldn't help but feel perhaps my eyeliner wings could be just a little bit crisper when they take to the stage of my oh-so-small Google Meet box.

If you too want to gaze at your own face at a stunningly high resolution, why not go with the best of the best, Elgato Facecam MK.2? As the best webcam overall, it offers a number of swish features you may expect to come at a premium. Well, I've just spotted it going for its lowest-ever price, at only $105 from Amazon.

To be clear, this deal doesn't apply to the 4K capable version; this webcam offers up to 1080p resolution alongside 60 frames per second instead. Now, as often as I find myself going "Oh Google Meet, Meet-y Meet, now who here looks a real treat?" seeing my own eyeliner wings at 4K resolution would be overkill.

For one thing, many video call services like Google Meet don't support 4K video—and if they do, variable internet speeds may hamper their ability to fully deliver on that feature. For most intents and purposes, a 1080p webcam feed is more than enough.

The Elgato Facecam MK.2 webcam delivers an uncompressed 1080p feed, thanks to its Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, which our Dave was really impressed with in his review last year. He also wrote that he really dug this webcam's HDR mode, writing, "In my home office space, with a couple bright windows facing the side of my screen, it's ace not having those utterly blowing out the image every time I jump on a call in the daytime."

One drawback Dave notes is that you unfortunately don't get this HDR support for some lower resolution stream options, such as 720p 120 FPS mode. Furthermore, you'll be missing out on this webcam's shiniest bells and whistles if you don't have an Nvidia GPU, as these options in the Elgato software are locked to integration with Nvidia's Broadcast software.

The webcam's privacy shield can also be a wee bit fiddly too, as it's submerged into the camera body so that it only covers the lens when in use. But that flap aside, you're getting some impressive uncompressed stream options, not to mention a sustained field of focus from this cam. Rejoice! You can actually move around the frame without an overzealous autofocus deciding your floordrobe is, in fact, another person on the call.