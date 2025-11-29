'Tis the season to curl up for a spot of cozy gaming—shop the setup to match this Cyber Monday
From a gaming hovel to a gaming cuddle.
Your PC gaming setup should be a place to relax—so why not deploy some cozy vibes? Besides perusing the 20 best cozy games on PC that aren't farm sims, what sort of surroundings you choose to game in matters. The ideal cozy gaming space will look different for everyone, but I've found some Cyber Monday deals that should offer a little inspiration for those looking to bolster the ol' mood board.
- We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here
As it's me, a lot of these cozy picks definitely skew towards the cuter end of the hardware spectrum. That said, I've also tried to include some bits of kit that instead offer an elegant pop of colour, rather than filling this entire cozy collection with kitty keycap designs and animal eared gaming headsets. It was a struggle, but I restrained myself.
So, curl up and take a look at the cozy collection below—it's not all pink and purple hardware, I promise.
The collection
👉Shop all Amazon's Cyber Monday PC gaming deals👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.