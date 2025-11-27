Your PC gaming setup should be a place to relax—so why not deploy some cozy vibes? Besides perusing the 20 best cozy games on PC that aren't farm sims, what sort of surroundings you choose to game in matters. The ideal cozy gaming space will look different for everyone, but I've found some Black Friday deals that should offer a little inspiration for those looking to bolster the ol' mood board.

As it's me, a lot of these cozy picks definitely skew towards the cuter end of the hardware spectrum. That said, I've also tried to include some bits of kit that instead offer an elegant pop of colour, rather than filling this entire cozy collection with kitty keycap designs and animal eared gaming headsets. It was a struggle, but I restrained myself.

So, curl up and take a look at the cozy collection below—it's not all pink and purple hardware, I promise.