This 2 TB PCIe 5.0 SSD with speeds up to 10,000 MB/s is only fractionally more than its slower PCIe 4.0 equivalent right now

Save 32% Crucial P510 | 2 TB: was $208 now $141.99 at Amazon Our pick for the best PCIe 5.0 SSD on a budget. We hadn't even considered a budget PCIe 5.0 drive until the P510 arrived, as they're usually too expensive to even bother with. But the P510 strikes a wonderful balance between top performance and actual affordability. Sequential read: 10,000 MB/s | Sequential write: 8,700 MB/s | Controller: Phison E31T | NAND: Micron 276-layer TLC NAND

Looking for a blend of speed and value for your next boot drive? Hoping to make good use of your motherboard's PCIe 5.0 capabilities? I've got a good deal for you: Crucial's P510 is currently on sale at Amazon.

You can pick up the Crucial P510 with 2 TB of storage for just $142. That's just over $0.07 per gigabyte of high-quality solid state storage—not too bad at all.

This an NVMe SSD we've been fond of ever since we put it to the test. In our Crucial P510 review, we noted the drive's excellent value, first and foremost. Compared to first generation PCIe 5.0 drives, of which we recommended very few, the P510 blows them out of the water. It's solid for sequential performance, too, easily getting up and over that 10,000 MB/s mark in our testing of its read speeds. And near-enough there in write speeds, too.

As our reviewer, Zak Storey, writes: "It's got the performance, it's got the capacity, and the price to finally make that compelling argument that if you're not on a 5.0 drive for your OS, you really ought to be."

The P510's random read/write speeds are nothing special, especially not compared to the excellent SN8100. Though the price difference between these two is astronomical: the SN8100, while our pick for the best PCIe 5.0 SSD overall, costs $227 on Amazon. That's for 2 TB, too. The Crucial isn't quite half price, but you're getting a significant saving here.

Crucial has paired the popular Phison E31T controller with Micron 276-layer TLC NAND. If you don't keep up with who owns who in the SSD market—and I don't blame you—then you should know that Micron owns Crucial, so it's benefitting from in-house supply here. That's maybe how the P510 ends up so gosh-darn affordable. We were pretty impressed with 1 TB for $100 in our review, let alone 2 TB for $142.

The E31T controller is a great pick too. Far from the fastest, it keeps temperatures much more under control than its predecessors in first-gen drives. Those used to hit 80 °C on the regular in our testing—the P510 only hits 64 °C.

Here are the test results ripped from our review, though note these are results for the 1 TB model, which may perform a little differently:

You can buy faster PCIe 5.0 drives, though in this sort of budget arena, the P510 stands alone. The more affordable NVMe SSDs we like, such as the WD Black SN7100, is around $130 right now, but that's only PCIe 4.0 and runs up to 7,250 MB/s. The Crucial P310, truly the P510's little sibling, is $112 for 2 TB at Amazon. But again, it's much slower than the P510.

It's well worth checking out any time, really, though especially right now with these sorts of prices. That or wait a week until Amazon's Big Deal Days event from October 7 – 8, which will surely see some juicy SSD deals across the web.

