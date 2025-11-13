Save $130 Nextorage NEM-PAC | 2 TB: was $249.99 now $119.99 at Newegg It probably won't be long before SSD prices start to climb again, just as RAM has. So what better time to upgrade your rig's storage capacity with a spacious and fast SSD that's topped off with a meaty heatsink? <p><strong>Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,400 MB/s write Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,400 MB/s write

Nextorage's webpage for its NEM-PAC SSD range is full of PlayStation 5 imagery and references. That's because the drive has been primarily designed to just slot into Sony's console and boost its storage capabilities.

The thing is, the PS5 just uses a standard PCIe NVMe interface, so if an SSD works in that, it'll work just fine in your gaming PC. And this one really is a great 2 TB storage upgrade, as it's just $120 at Newegg.

The NEM-PAC is the DRAM-less version of the NEM-PA that we reviewed back in 2013. They're just as fast and efficient, but with no DDR4 cache, they're not quite as speedy when dealing with really big data writes that go on for ages. However, unless you're trying to download a 300 GB game every day, it honestly doesn't matter.

Instead, you're just going to be pleasantly surprised by just how speedy Nextorage's NEM-PAC SSD is. With peak sequential read/write figures of 7400 and 6400 MB/s, respectively, it's absolutely no slouch. That said, it's not the snappiest when it comes to 4K random read/writes, but you can't have everything.

Sticking with the positives, the NEM-PAC's beefy heatsink means that it will never hit a thermal limit and throttle in performance. It is, however, tricky to remove, so you're probably better off binning your motherboard's M.2 heatsink and just using the drive as is. It won't blend as well and might clash with the GPU on some boards, but at least it'll perform just fine.

And at just £120 for 2 TB, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better right now.