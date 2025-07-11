This seriously powerful $75 Bluetooth speaker is simply the best portable unit I've ever heard and it's been rattling my kitchen windows all Prime Day

Anker Soundcore Motion+ | 30 W | 50-40,000 Hz | IPX7 waterproof | 12-hour battery life | Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm aux | $99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $24.01)

Welcome to the most powerful, yet portable Bluetooth speaker I've ever heard. The Motion+ makes use of five individual drivers to spread its sound far and wide, but it's the bass driver in the middle that really makes it kick. It's also fully waterproof, making it the perfect travel companion—or in my case, a kick-ass kitchen shaker.

I'm deadly serious about audio quality—which makes me really fun to hang out with at parties. But, in the fortress of solitude known as my house, this Anker Soundcore Motion+ has been rattling my windows for well over a year now, and that's a remarkable achievement given it's a very portable Bluetooth speaker.

In fact, I was marvelling at its capabilities just last night. The Anker unit splits its sound over five individual drivers in its pill-shaped frame, but it's the bass driver in the middle that provides a serious punch of low-end for its size.

I'm not joking when I say I've had friends search for extra speakers hidden around the room when the Motion+ gets going. It projects such a wide soundstage, and delivers such a healthy whack of bass, it really does seem to defy physics. I'm normally against the crappy audio you get out of most portable, battery-powered speakers, but this one gets a solid thumbs up from me.

And for $75 at Amazon thanks to the Prime Day sales? Now it's a bargain, too.

Plus, it's IPX7 waterproof-rated, which means you can use it in the kitchen, in the bath (well, next to it anyway, if you want to hear anything) or by the pool on your next vacation. It really is a speaker for all seasons, and a stalwart companion in my household.

(Image credit: Future)

Here, have a picture of mine on top of my microwave. Ignore the tiny dot of red paint on the grille—this speaker really has been used in every room of the house in every scenario, but it's the kitchen where I keep it most of the time.

When the hobs are burning, the extractor fan is wooshing, and my partner is yelling at me for burning the onions, this speaker keeps its voice heard over it all. It's also been drowned in soapy water when I've over-enthusiastically washed the dishes, so I can vouch for the waterproof rating, too.

You can dial it back, of course. Switch off the bass boost and lower the volume, and the Anker becomes gentle and polite. But give it a crank and you can feel the low-end response pushing pressure deep within your chest. I don't quite know how Anker has managed it, but this speaker outperforms many bookshelf units I've tested, and that's a hell of a party trick.

I've even used it as a gaming speaker. Flip open the waterproof cover on the side and you'll find a 3.5 mm audio input jack, which is darn handy when you're between audio equipment and looking for something with guts.

So yes, this goes into my very exclusive list of "audio products I'll stand behind forever". It's been completely reliable, you can shove it in your backpack on a whim, and it'll make your teeth jangle when you give it a push. All other Bluetooth speakers must kneel—this is the one you want.