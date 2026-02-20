Corsair introduces two new case colours 'that change tone as light moves across the surface' and from where I'm standing, they look fire

News
By published

And I, for one, can't wait to see it under the harsh light of a monitor, as that's where it will spend most of its time.

Corsair Frame 4000D colour shifting case
(Image credit: Corsair)

This week, Corsair has announced that its Frame 4000D cases are getting two new colourways: Nova and Galaxy. They have colour-shift paint finishes "that change tone as light moves across the surface". Corsair says this creates "a refined and subtle look that shifts with viewing angle and ambient lighting"

The Nova case appears to be more blue-toned, shifting to purple under the light. Galaxy, on the other hand, appears dark, phasing from grey to green, to a dark pink. These two new colours are part of the 'Vault Series' and don't just come with flashy aesthetic changes.

Corsair Frame 4000D colour shifting cases on a white background

(Image credit: Corsair)

Still, considering what you get for the money, I actually think the Vault Series is rather reasonably priced. On top of the new colours and upgraded front IO, each case is numbered, which is a neat touch.

This is the second time in just a handful of months that a piece of gaming hardware has been limited to 1337 models. Based on L33t (which is fairly retro gaming slang), the Razer Boomslang is also limited to that many units, though it'll cost you $1,337 in return.

However, Razer isn't exactly a stranger to expensive versions of its older gear (here's looking at you, Huntsman Signature Edition). I'd have to see them in person to know for sure, but congrats, Corsair, I think I see the vision with this one. I see that vision so much that I'm a little tempted to cover it in dust and RGB lighting in my gamer den.

Havn HS 420 case on a white background.
Best PC cases 2026

1. Best overall: Havn HS 420

2. Best budget: Phanteks G400A

3. Best midrange: Lian Li O11 Vision Compact

4. Best budget compact: Thermaltake S100 TG Snow Edition

5. Best high-end: NZXT H9 Flow RGB+

6. Best Mini-ITX: Fractal Design Terra

7. Best Micro-ATX: NZXT H3 Flow

8. Best full-tower: NZXT H7 Flow

9. Best pink: Hyte Y70

10. Best looking: Phanteks Evolv X2

11. Best for beginners: Be Quiet! Shadow Base 800 FX


👉Check out our full PC case guide👈

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.