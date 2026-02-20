Corsair introduces two new case colours 'that change tone as light moves across the surface' and from where I'm standing, they look fire
And I, for one, can't wait to see it under the harsh light of a monitor, as that's where it will spend most of its time.
This week, Corsair has announced that its Frame 4000D cases are getting two new colourways: Nova and Galaxy. They have colour-shift paint finishes "that change tone as light moves across the surface". Corsair says this creates "a refined and subtle look that shifts with viewing angle and ambient lighting"
The Nova case appears to be more blue-toned, shifting to purple under the light. Galaxy, on the other hand, appears dark, phasing from grey to green, to a dark pink. These two new colours are part of the 'Vault Series' and don't just come with flashy aesthetic changes.
The Corsair 4000D Vault Series has a compact PSU shroud that Corsair says leaves space for a 120 mm fan on the case floor. The case also has a full tempered-glass side panel (as opposed to the almost full panel of the 4000D) for showing off internals, and an upgraded front-panel IO. That upgraded IO now has three USB Type-C ports (with one being 20 Gbps and the other two being 5 Gbps).
Adding to the aesthetic, these new cases have an ARGB power button, which can be used to match the lighting in the build. There's even an "MX-Style green mechanical switch for a satisfying feel." That ARGB button can be swapped with a different mechanical switch if you don't like the feel, too, which feels like the right kind of 'doing too much.'
Each version of the Vault edition case is limited to just 1337 models and can be bought right now for $140. That means these new cases are just $15 more than the standard 4000D. Well, sort of. The standard 4000D model actually comes with three RS120 ARGB performance fans, and that will cost you $60 extra.
Still, considering what you get for the money, I actually think the Vault Series is rather reasonably priced. On top of the new colours and upgraded front IO, each case is numbered, which is a neat touch.
This is the second time in just a handful of months that a piece of gaming hardware has been limited to 1337 models. Based on L33t (which is fairly retro gaming slang), the Razer Boomslang is also limited to that many units, though it'll cost you $1,337 in return.
However, Razer isn't exactly a stranger to expensive versions of its older gear (here's looking at you, Huntsman Signature Edition). I'd have to see them in person to know for sure, but congrats, Corsair, I think I see the vision with this one. I see that vision so much that I'm a little tempted to cover it in dust and RGB lighting in my gamer den.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
