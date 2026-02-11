All hail the Bro MegaOrb: A custom-built, water-cooled Threadripper, RTX Pro 6000 monster that costs $60,000 or roughly the same as 16 GB of DDR5-5200 at today's prices
If you're going to go over-the-top, you might as well go so far over that you end up as a small moon…or space station.
Despite the plethora of cases, coolers, fans, and lights that anyone can build and jam into their gaming PC, pretty much every rig out there looks the same. Even vendors and tech-tubers who make custom builds rarely produce something that really stands out. Well, say hello to what I've named the Bro MegaOrb: $60,000 worth of hardware that's so over the top, it's absolutely wonderful.
That's not the official name for it, sadly. The makers, Bro Cooling, just call it a "$60,000 PC", which really doesn't do it justice at all. Leaving the components aside for the moment, the build's centrepiece attraction is a custom gold-coloured InWin Winbot case: an enormous, 650 mm globe that tips the scales at a back-straining 26 kg.
It's a PC case that's as ludicrous as you could possibly imagine, so naturally, you have to fit equally ridiculous hardware inside. Hence why Bro Cooling picked a 96-core, 192-thread AMD Threadripper Pro 9995WX to handle processing duties, mounted in an Asus Pro WS WRX90E Sage SE motherboard, with 256 GB of DDR5-6400 in four RDIMMs.
That's an $11,499 CPU in a $1,291 board, with a gazillion dollars worth of DRAM (well, around $7,600 but that still might as well be a gazillion to me). For storage demands, Bro Cooling picked an 8 TB Samsung 9100 Pro as the main drive (a mere $1,698) and two 4 TB Samsung 990 Pros (only $599 apiece, what a bargain!).
All of that makes the selected graphics card, an Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, look positively cheap at $8,446. That's basically a GeForce RTX 5090, except it has almost the full GB202 GPU inside, along with 96 GB of GDDR7 VRAM.
But all that only adds up to half the cost of the Bro MegaOrb, so where's the other $30k been spent? Well, you've got a 3000 W Asus workstation PSU to pay for, 12 Lian Lia fans, and a veritable mountain of custom water-cooling blocks, pumps, pipes, and whatnot. The InWin Winbot case is also heavily customised, so I guess a good chunk of cash went on that, too.
For me, the actual cost of it all is somewhat irrelevant, because it's hard to put a value on the expertise required to create such a build, as well as the time spent planning, making, and testing the rig. As a functional PC, particularly as a gaming PC, it'd be beaten by a simple Ryzen 7 9800X3D build for a fraction of the money, but that's not the point, either. It's a build of pure excess, one to make everyone stare agog, and on that point, it utterly succeeds.
I mean, just look at it. The Bro MegaOrb is as beautiful as it is absurd, and garishly glorious. All that gold-effect, which normally makes anything look tacky and cheap, really does look sumptuous. It's not something that I'd ever want in my office (I like my PCs to be discreet and out-of-the-way), and while over-the-top custom builds are very much Bro Cooling's raison d'etre, I have to applaud their efforts here.
Topping this will take something really special.
