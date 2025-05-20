This teeny-tiny RTX 5060 is about the size of the wrap I had for lunch and lives in danger of being stolen by a team of mice

Lunch at Computex 2025 is very much about eating on the move. There's too much to see, too much to do, and too little time to do it all in. No sooner than I'd finished my midday wrap, however, did I spy this tiny little Zotac RTX 5060 poking its nose out from behind its much bigger siblings.

"Oi, mate" it seems to say. "I might be little, but I'll still have your games for breakfast."

Tired? Me? Never. Anyway, the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Low Profile might have a boring name, but as far as I'm concerned it's the cutest little piece of hardware I've seen all show.

I've often had a hankering to see just how much performance I could pull out of an ultra small form factor rig, and this card would make a mean candidate for a small, yet DLSS 4-ready build.

That's if the elves/mice/borrowers don't haul it off in my sleep, of course. I used a pen to try and give you a sense of scale, as you can see in the photos below, but I happened to bring the smallest writing implement you can possibly find.

(Image credit: Future)

See? The perspective doesn't work. Imagine that pen is about the size of your index finger, if you have average sized digits, or much smaller than your index finger if you don't. I know, it's not great, but it's the best comparison I've got.

Next year, I'll bring a ruler. Or a banana, now I come to think of it.

