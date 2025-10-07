Acer isn't the first name you think of with fast DDR5 RAM, but it has the best prices this Prime Day
Even its 64 GB kit is very reasonably priced.
Update: Since this deal post first went live, the 32 GB Acer HT200 DDR5-6000 CL30 listing on Amazon has now gone, and only the 64 GB kit remains. A suitable replacement would be the Acer Predator Vesta II kit for $97 at Amazon.
DDR5 prices are increasing almost every day at the moment, so this may be the best time to grab a 32 GB set of fast RAM for your desktop gaming PC. This deal is for Amazon Prime Members only.
Key specs: 32 GB (2x16) | 6,000 MT/s | CL30
This deal is home to all kinds of surprises. First of all, the brand. It's an Acer kit of DDR5 RAM, and let's be honest here, Acer isn't the first name you'd think of for a memory upgrade. Nor the second, nor the third... you get my point. However, Acer's RAM kits are actually made by BiWin, which has been around for a long time. That means you can trust in the quality of this HT200 kit.
Secondly, the specs. Rated to 6,000 MT/s when using an XMP 3.0 or EXPO profile in the motherboard BIOS, it sits right at the sweet spot for any Ryzen setup, and the majority of Intel's processors will happily take RAM at that speed.
Even better, it boasts timings of 30-38-38-96, making it just as fast as anything else out there. Yes, you don't get any RGB lighting, but the heatspreader design is quite nice-looking to my eyes. It does look a bit tall, though, so the RAM sticks could clash with some CPU air coolers.
The final surprise is the price. I know $85 for a 32 GB seems quite expensive, but DDR5 prices have shot up recently (thanks AI), and show no signs of slowing down just yet. So on that basis, it's actually a genuine bargain right now. And if 32 GB isn't enough memory for you, the 64 GB dual-channel kit (same speed, same timings) is $175 at Amazon.
I know that's more than double the price of the 32 GB kit, but high-capacity RAM bundles are normally very expensive. So still a bit of a bargain, even though that's a whole bundle of cash to splash on memory.
But given the way things are going, this is probably the best DDR5 RAM prices (for these speeds and timings) that we're going to see for a good while.
