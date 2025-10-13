Razer has somehow improved on one of the best games controllers available, making this the product to beat.

PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

With each iteration, Razer seems to take its Wolverine gaming controller to new heights. The V2 Pro was a step up over the original, while the V3 Pro repeated the trick, ending up as one of the best PC controllers money can buy. Now Razer has found a way to improve on near-perfection with the wordily named Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC. If you've got the cash for it as a PC gamer, it should be top of your list.

Let's start with the build, which is sturdy and solid all over. The edge of each hand grip is coated in a dimpled, textured surface that helps it stay firmly lodged in the palm of even the sweatiest neckbeard. The durable construction should last you years of gaming, but Razer has included a robust carrying case in the box, just in case.

To top it off, the controller's weight has been significantly reduced compared to the previous Wolverine V3 Pro, and it now sits at 220g, down from 304g—a 28% reduction. If you enjoy your fair share of marathon gaming sessions, you're not going to feel weighed down here.

Almost every element of the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC is decked out in a matte black finish, with a few gloss highlights thrown in for good measure. It feels classy in an understated way, like it means business and it knows it. There's absolutely no RGB anywhere to be found—while it's definitely not the most exciting visual spectacle, it should at least help battery life.

Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC specs (Image credit: Future) Compatibility: Windows 10, Windows 11

Connectivity: Razer Hyperspeed Wireless via included dongle, wired

Ports: USB-C

Thumbsticks: TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance)

Thumbstick layout: Asymmetric

Polling rate: Up to 8,000 Hz

RGB lighting? No

Battery life: 20 hours (1,000 Hz polling)

Carrying case? Yes

Weight: 220 g

Price: $200 | £180 | $330AUD

Speaking of which, Razer says you should get about 20 hours of juice out of this controller. I tested it for a couple of hours each night over the course of a week, and after 10 hours of gameplay, its battery level had dropped from 68% to 37%. Based on that, I'd expect you to get plenty more than the advertised 20 hours, which is encouraging. Note that I was mostly using the 1,000 Hz polling rate—ramping it up to 8,000 Hz will drain the battery faster.

One upgrade over the V3 Pro is that 8,000 Hz HyperPolling rate, which is eight times higher than the 1,000 Hz rate on the regular Wolverine V3 Pro. You'll need to enable it in Razer's Synapse app, but this feature will be a godsend for pro gamers (and decidedly more amateurish ones like me). Importantly, it works in both 2.4 GHz and wired modes, so you can take advantage whether you prefer to play cable-free or not.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Another new feature is the addition of Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) in the thumbsticks. This is essentially like an enhanced version of the Hall effect tech that's been making its way into controllers and keyboards in recent years, and that Razer used in the previous Wolverine V3 Pro. It uses electromagnetic waves to actuate each thumbstick so there's no physical contact going on. What that means in layman's terms is that stick drift should be all but eliminated. Combined with the top-end build quality, you shouldn't need to worry about having to replace this controller any time soon.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Razer has included a pair of dual-mode triggers (dubbed HyperTriggers), which can either operate in standard analog or clicky rapid-fire modes. The travel distance is set using a switch on the back of the controller; handily, each trigger can be tweaked individually. This is an excellent feature, and when used well, feels like it gives you an edge in split-second moments.

That said, the triggers use Hall effect tech rather than TMR. It's not much of a ding against Razer considering how good Hall effect triggers can be, but it's worth noting.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Around the back are four customizable buttons that can be remapped to either a controller function (such as a sensitivity clutch or a thumbstick button) or to pretty much any keyboard key or combination you desire. There are two more remappable buttons lodged beside the triggers for extra options. In practice, I found the lower set of rear bumpers the easiest to reach, but I can't complain about having so many choices.

Buy if... ✅ You're a pro gamer: With an 8,000Hz polling rate, an extensive range of adjustable buttons, and the latest TMR tech in the thumbsticks, this controller is for serious gamers.



✅ You want something that will last years: The solid build quality and protective carrying case should keep the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC safe and sound for the foreseeable future.



✅ You need a ton of customization options: Between Razer Synapse 4, the onboard trigger locks, and the remappable buttons, there's a lot of room to tweak this controller to your liking.

Don't buy if... ❌ You don't need all that tech: There are plenty of superb controllers available for way less cash that will do just as good a job for casual gamers.



❌ You're on a budget Sure, this controller has seen a $20 price cut versus its predecessor, but Razer's still asking for a lot of cash.



❌ You want a controller for console or mobile: With no console support or Bluetooth connectivity, this is a PC-only affair.

Adjusting those remappable buttons is straightforward in Razer's Synapse 4 app. This also allows you to change the polling rate, switch the D-pad from eight-way to four-way directional control, adjust thumbstick sensitivity in granular detail, and more. As far as gaming companion apps go, it's a fairly seamless experience.

That's not the end of the adaptability. The carrying case includes two extra thumbsticks: one taller concave stick and one shorter domed stick. Swapping these out is as easy as lifting off the old stick and popping the new one in its place. We would have preferred two of each kind in case you want to revamp the controller's thumbsticks in a more extensive way. As it is, you have to settle for one of each.

The Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC isn't without its flaws. As the name implies, it only works with PCs – gone is the Xbox compatibility from the V3 Pro (and you can forget about connecting it to a PlayStation 5, tablet or smartphone). It also lacks the haptic feedback of the V3 Pro, perhaps in a quest to cut down the weight. And although its ABXY buttons are now made from PBT, they feel a touch heavy to press for my liking.

Razer has also cut the price of the controller in the UK from £200 to £180 compared to the V3 Pro, though it's still seemingly the same price in the US whether you go for the 8K PC or standard V3 Pro. While that is a very welcome development, this is still a very pricey accessory, and you'll need to think hard about whether you actually need it before pulling the proverbial trigger. Its price may bring a bead of sweat to your brow, but at least you know you're getting one of the best PC games controllers that money can buy.