Handheld gaming PCs rarely receive significant discounts, but I've had my fingers crossed that we might see some big price drops over the Black Friday sales. Well, my prayers have just been answered, as our pick for the best handheld gaming PC overall has just had $250 knocked off the price.

Enter the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS, which I've just spotted for $650 at Best Buy. Accept no imitations. Well, perhaps imitations is pushing it. The one you want, though, is not the Ryzen Z2 Go version, but the Ryzen Z1 Extreme beefy boi. This is that very model, and it's the most desirable handheld this side of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X.

Good luck finding one of those for under $1,000, though, even in the Black Friday listings. And while the Xbox-style Windows interface is perhaps the better way of interacting with a handheld (given that it's essentially Windows with a clever UI slapped on top), the SteamOS integration you get with this Lenovo machine is still very good.

It makes for a lightweight, quick-to-game experience, which allows the AMD Z1 Extreme at the Lenovo machine's heart to focus on gaming performance. As a result, the Legion Go S SteamOS can trade blows with some of the fastest handhelds we've tested—including the mighty MSI Claw 8 AI+.

It's also a comfy, well-designed device to hold in your hands, which means hours of gaming fun can be had without tired thumbs or aching forearms. Our Jacob is absolutely smitten with his Legion Go S, and I believe sleeps with it next to his pillow at night. Bless.

You can almost feel the love beaming through those photos, can't you? Anyway, I've had the pleasure of mucking around with a Legion Go S myself and can confirm that it's a lovely machine to game with.

It's got a chuck-able quality that means you want to take it with you wherever you go. Plus, you get 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD on board, so it's got plenty of capacity for taking out into the big wide world.

It's not flawless, of course. The battery life is middling, topping out at just over two hours in our Balanced mode game testing at a 25 W TDP. Plus, SteamOS can still have the odd issue with certain games (the Battle.net launcher didn't play nicely with our review sample), and the trackpad is sluggish. These are all minor quibbles, but they're worth bearing in mind regardless.

At $650, though, I think this is a truly excellent deal. We stand behind the Legion Go S SteamOS as our best handheld recommendation, even at its full $830 price tag. With this much knocked off the top? It's a bit of a no-brainer, really.