The Abxylute 3D One has loads going for it. It's intriguing, powerful and immersive for a handheld, fully featured, configurable and more. But it's also pretty flawed. Its key feature, the glasses-free 3D tech, doesn't really add up, the battery life is pretty bad, and the price and compromised portability have you wondering whether a much more powerful gaming laptop wouldn't be a far better idea.

It's busy and crowded out there in the world of handheld gaming PCs. If you want to stand out, what you need is some kind of unique feature. Hummm. How about the world's first glasses-free 3D handheld PC? We give you the Abxylute 3D One.

Actually, this huge handheld has quite a bit more going for it than just the glasses-free 3D stuff. For this class of device, the 10.95-inch IPS display is pretty monstrous. Then there's the modular construction with detachable controllers, kick-stand and a keyboard. Oh and it's all powered by an Intel Lunar Lake chip, in this case the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V complimented by 32 GB of memory.

The real novelty is, of course, the glasses-free 3D tech. Abxylute describes it as, "electronic parallax barrier technology, the most mature and reliable form of glasses-free 3D tech today to balance brightness, tracking, and viewing comfort." But I think it amounts to essentially the same approach as seen in various glasses-free 3D monitors.

That includes the Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 I reviewed last year, which uses lenticular lenses and eye-tracking cameras. The Abxylute 3D One does indeed have tracking cameras at the top of the display and the resulting visual experience is very much the same as that Acer monitor, albeit in a smaller scale. But hold that thought, there are a few other issues to attend to.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Abxylute 3D One Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 288V CPU architecture Intel Lunar Lake Core / threads 8 / 8 CPU boost clock 4.8 GHz GPU architecture Intel Xe2 Shader count 1024 Memory 32 GB LPDDR5x-8000 (shared) Screen 10.95-inch IPS LCD display Resolution / Refresh rate 2,560 x 1,600 / 120 Hz Peak brightness 480 nits Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD Connectivity 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C

1x USB Type-C with PD fast charging

1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1

1x UHS-II microSD card reader

1x 3.5 mm combo jack Dimensions 365 x 171 x 47 mm Battery 50 Whr Weight 1.1 kg Price $1,599 / £1,194 Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1

Buy if... ✅ You're intrigued by glasses-free 3D: The Abxylute 3D One glasses-free 3D tech definitely works and it's quite unlike any other handheld PC.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want maximum bang for your buck: For the same price as the Abxylute 3D One, you can get a much, much more powerful gaming laptop.

Support for this kind of glasses-free technology isn't a given for any particular game. Moreover, there are also hardware limitations to deal with. In terms of game support, at the time of writing Abxylute lists 46 games with "native" support.

You can peruse the full list on Abxylute's website. Some of the better known titles include Baldur's Gate 3, Death Stranding, Starfield, Hogwart's Legacy and a couple of Assassin's Creed installments. But 46 games is 46 games. It's not, ultimately, very many.

There's also an "AI" 3D mode that doesn't require explicit and specific game support and can be applied to any game in theory. In practice, while it does work on a basic level, it's so hit and miss in terms of correctly mapping depth to rendered objects (including sometimes "wrapping" menu elements around 3D objects) that it isn't really usable. Broadly, it's probably safer to assume that if a given game isn't on the supported list, the glasses-free 3D feature may not work well enough to be usable.

Actually, it's an open question as to whether you'd really want to use the glasses-free 3D tech at all. Part of the problem is performance. Abxylute has decided to go with a 2,560 by 1,600 resolution screen for the 3D One. With most handhelds, you'd have the option of running at lower, non-native resolutions where performance is marginal. But not on the Abxylute 3D One. Not if you want to use the 3D tech, anyway.

According to Abxylute, using a non-native screen resolution will, "disrupt the 3D interlacing and cause depth distortion." A simpler version is that it really doesn't work at all at non-native resolutions.

If that sounds like a problem on a handheld running an iGPU and such a high-resolution screen, actually it's even worse than you think. "The 3D One uses integrated graphics," Abxylute explains, "and 3D mode renders two 2.5K frames simultaneously, which is demanding. We recommend lowering graphics quality if needed, but do not reduce resolution. Some games may fail to display correctly in 3D if the resolution is below 2.5K."

The performance implications of this are all too obvious. 2,560 by 1,600 is one heck of an ask for a chip with integrated graphics. Another niggle involves GPU drivers. Over to Abxylute again: "Do not update the GPU driver. The current version has been carefully tuned for the best 3D performance. A newer driver might improve 2D FPS very slightly, but could cause visual issues or instability in 3D mode."

Great. So, to enable the glasses-free 3D experience, you're running at 2x 1600p with old drivers on an Intel iGPU.

Let's take Baldur's Gate 3 as an example. It's actually kinda playable at 1600p High settings in regular 2D mode. But turn on the 3D effect and it's awfully choppy. That's all running purely natively. Turn on XeSS Quality upscaling and the 2D experience is pretty smooth. But the 3D frame rate actually gets worse.

Knock things down to Low settings and native rendering and you're looking at mid 30s frame rates in 2D mode and a reported mid 20s with 3D enabled, but lots of spikes in the frame rate graph that make it feel even worse than that. Turn on Quality upscaling and that improves to frame rates in the high 40s or low 50s in 2D mode and the mid 30s in 3D mode. But, again, it looks and feels much worse than mid 30s in 3D mode. It's still not really playable.

A 1080p screen certainly seems like it would have given the glasses-free 3D experience a better shot at being truly playable.

Long story short, the choice to go with a 2,560 by 1,600 screen given the need to run at native resolution to enable the lenticular 3D feature really doesn't make much sense. Maybe that was the only panel available, in which case you'd have to question the whole endeavour somewhat. But a 1080p screen certainly seems like it would have given the glasses-free 3D experience a better shot at being truly playable.

Whatever, putting the question of pure performance to one side for a moment, there's also the actual visual experience, how good does the 3D effect look? Exactly what you make of it will be somewhat subjective, but here's my take.

First, it's fairly easy to setup, though you do have to launch games from the 3D Zone launcher rather than, say, Steam. Thereafter, it's a simple case of flipping the 2D/3D toggle switch on the top bezel. And it does actually work and in some ways is quite impressive.

There's a real sense of depth, of, well, 3Dness, particularly for individual objects or characters. They can really pop out of the screen. It's also very noticeable when you switch back to 2D mode how flat everything looks, especially if you're standing still, in-game. But there are limitations.

While individual objects are convincingly three dimensional, that's not entirely true of the whole scene. The overall effect is a bit like a pop-up book, with various elements placed at discrete depth positions in the scene, but not a truly seamless 3D vista. Another problem is that you don't get a sense of looking through a window into a life-sized 3D world. It's more like looking at a tiny scale model of everything.

There's also a noticeable step down in image quality and screen brightness in 3D mode. Personally, I sense a degree of eye-strain associated with the 3D mode, too. Your eyes have to tune into the effect, adjust to the lenticular output, and it doesn't feel hugely natural for a lengthy gaming session.

All of these issues also apply to the Acer monitor I reviewed last year. Overall, my take that applies to both that screen and this handheld is that glasses-free 3D tech is superficially impressive and fun, but only on immediate acquaintance. It's likely not a feature I would use in most games given the performance limitations and even where performance isn't an issue, I'm not sure the visual experience entirely hangs together.